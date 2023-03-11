Utah wins the 2023 NCAA skiing championship

Utah won the NCAA skiing title for the 16th time in program history, winning the 2023 crown.
Here are the full results following Day 4 of the 2023 NC skiing championships.
- Utah: 526.0 points
- Colorado: 491.5 points
- Denver: 416.5 points
- Vermont: 343.0 points
- Dartmouth: 335.5 points
- Montana State: 280.0 points
- Alaska Fairbanks: 268.0 points
- New Hampshire: 234.0 points
- Westminster: 225.0 points
- Middlebury: 215.0 points
Novie McCabe, Utah
- Hanna Abrahamsson, Colorado
- Sophia Laukli, Utah
- Mariel Pulles, Alaska Fairbanks
- Sydney Palmer-Leger, Utah
- Jasmine Lyons, New Hampshire
- Ava Thurston, Dartmouth
- Jasmine Drolet, Dartmouth
- Weronika Kaleta, Colorado
- Waverly Gebhardt, Vermont
- Remi Drolet, Harvard
- John Hagenbuch, Dartmouth
- Jacob Nystedt, Vermont
- Samuel Hendry, Utah
- Magnus Boee, Colorado
- Joe Davies, Alaska Fairbanks
- Mike Ophoff, Alaska Fairbanks
- Bernhard Flaschberger, Denver
- Jack Lange, Dartmouth
- Will Koch, Colorado