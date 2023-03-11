Utah wins the 2023 NCAA skiing championship

Utah won the NCAA skiing title for the 16th time in program history, winning the 2023 crown.

Here are the full results following Day 4 of the 2023 NC skiing championships.

Team scores

Utah: 526.0 points Colorado: 491.5 points Denver: 416.5 points Vermont: 343.0 points Dartmouth: 335.5 points Montana State: 280.0 points Alaska Fairbanks: 268.0 points New Hampshire: 234.0 points Westminster: 225.0 points Middlebury: 215.0 points

Women's 20K classic

Novie McCabe, Utah Hanna Abrahamsson, Colorado Sophia Laukli, Utah Mariel Pulles, Alaska Fairbanks Sydney Palmer-Leger, Utah Jasmine Lyons, New Hampshire Ava Thurston, Dartmouth Jasmine Drolet, Dartmouth Weronika Kaleta, Colorado Waverly Gebhardt, Vermont

Men's 20K classic