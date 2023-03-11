MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

skiing-nc flag

NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

Utah wins the 2023 NCAA skiing championship

2023 NC skiing championship: classical recap

Utah won the NCAA skiing title for the 16th time in program history, winning the 2023 crown.

Here are the full results following Day 4 of the 2023 NC skiing championships. 

Team scores

  1. Utah: 526.0 points
  2. Colorado: 491.5 points
  3. Denver: 416.5 points
  4. Vermont: 343.0 points
  5. Dartmouth: 335.5 points
  6. Montana State: 280.0 points
  7. Alaska Fairbanks: 268.0 points
  8. New Hampshire: 234.0 points
  9. Westminster: 225.0 points
  10. Middlebury: 215.0 points

Women's 20K classic

  1. Novie McCabe, Utah

  2. Hanna Abrahamsson, Colorado
  3. Sophia Laukli, Utah
  4. Mariel Pulles, Alaska Fairbanks
  5. Sydney Palmer-Leger, Utah
  6. Jasmine Lyons, New Hampshire
  7. Ava Thurston, Dartmouth
  8. Jasmine Drolet, Dartmouth
  9. Weronika Kaleta, Colorado
  10. Waverly Gebhardt, Vermont

Men's 20K classic

  1. Remi Drolet, Harvard
  2. John Hagenbuch, Dartmouth
  3. Jacob Nystedt, Vermont
  4. Samuel Hendry, Utah
  5. Magnus Boee, Colorado
  6. Joe Davies, Alaska Fairbanks
  7. Mike Ophoff, Alaska Fairbanks
  8. Bernhard Flaschberger, Denver
  9. Jack Lange, Dartmouth
  10. Will Koch, Colorado

NC Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee selects championship field

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships.
READ MORE