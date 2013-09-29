No. 5 West Texas A&M 1, St. Mary's (Texas) 0

SAN ANTONIO -– Fifth-ranked West Texas A&M defeated St. Mary's (Texas) 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. Senior Chase Withrow provided his second game-winner of the season to help the Buffs improve to 6-1. They have now shutout their opponents in five of seven matches. With the loss, the Rattlers drop to 0-6.

Both squads held fairly even in the first half while the Rattlers put up five shots to the Buffs' four. Junior Daniel Angloher produced the first two attempts in the game, sending his first right to the SMU keeper, Patrick Kasperitis, and placing the second wide of the net.

Junior Vitor Cardoso added a shot in the 9th minute but also sent his just wide. Sophomore goalkeeper Garrett Cooper came up big for the Buffs in the 12th minute by stopping two back-to-back shots in the box by Ryan Hoskins and Roger Trevino.

The Buffs added a couple of good looks in the opening minutes of the second half. Juniors Michael Williams and Junior Garcia made the moves for WT but could not convert.

Withrow's team-leading fourth goal of the season would come in the 63rd minute when Chandler Elder connected with his fellow senior to give the Buffs the 1-0 decision.

The Buffs outshot the Rattlers 9-8 on the day. Angloher owned two while seven others contributed one. Cooper finished with four saves on the day, earning him his fourth shutout of the season.

No. 7 Drury 2, Bellarmine 0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Seventh-ranked Drury used late second-half goals from Nick Ammann and Scott Stiffler to pull away for a 2-0 victory against Bellarmine in their Great Lakes Valley Conference match Sunday afternoon at Harrison Stadium in the Curry Sports Complex.

The Panthers improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the GLVC with their fifth consecutive victory, while Bellarmine dropped to 5-2-1 and 3-2-1.

The Panthers and Knights played a defensive battle, with few shots on goal for the first 70 minutes before Drury broke through. Ammann scored his fifth goal of the season off an Eric Heet corner kick and Adam Heiligenstein header pass at 70:47 to break up the scoreless duel and put Drury up 1-0.

Drury picked up breathing room at the 83:41 mark when Jack Mathis crossed to Stiffler from close range for his fourth goal of the season and the 2-0 advantage.

"It was a great way to finish the weekend," Drury head coach Ryan Swan said. "I thought that we did a great job of controlling the tempo of the game. Both goals were fantastic."

Blake Andrews garnered his fifth shutout of the season in a match that saw the Knights lose the battle of shots 8-4 and shots on goal by a 3-0 count. Drury had 13 corner kicks in the contest to three by Bellarmine.

No. 9 Colorado Mines 2, Colorado-Colorado Springs 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- On the road for the first time in Rocky Mountain Athletic conference play, No. 9 Colorado Mines rebounded from its first loss of the season, downing Colorado-Colorado Springs 2-1 on Sunday at Mountain Lion Stadium.

The senior tandem of Baski Baker and Tesho Akindele put Mines (5-1-1, 3-1 RMAC) in front 1-0 in the 28th minute with Akindele feeding Baker who notched his fourth goal of the season.

Less than seven minutes into the second 45:00, sophomore Richard Garvey capped a set piece with his first score and the eventual game-winner, heading home a free kick from junior Jared Herselman at 51:47.

The Mountain Lions (2-2-2, 1-1-2 RMAC) answered 2:40 later with a header score by James Roberts.

Colorado-Colorado Springs hurriedly tried to find the equalizer in the closing minutes of regulation, but any rallies were snuffed by senior keeper Colin Baker, who recorded all three of his saves in the final 7:03 to improve to 5-1-1.

Ten Orediggers accounted for the 17-shot output and six players -- Baker, Garvey, Herselman, junior Tannor Randle, junior Matthew Alemann and sophomore Chayce Moniz -- had a shot on target.

Akindele and Herselman sit atop the RMAC with four assists apiece, while Akindele owns the outright lead in both goals (6) and points (16). Already the active Division II leader in career goals (63) and points (154), Akindele moved into a tie for first with Eirik Bjoernoe of C.W. Post in assists with 28.

No. 10 Lindenwood 0, Upper Iowa 0

FAYETTE, Iowa -- Tenth-ranked Lindenwood and Upper Iowa played a total of 110 minutes of soccer without either team being able to dent the scoreboard. The game ended in a scoreless tie on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions took a total of 42 shots in the game compared to Upper Iowa's 14 but only eight of the shots were on goal. The Peackocks were much more efficient with their shots with all but one on goal. Lindenwood goalie Fermin Hughes was stellar in the net and recorded his third shutout of the season.

The contest was full of cards with the Lions receiving five and Upper Iowa was given two cards. Aris Nukic led Lindenwood with nine total shots and three shots on goal.

After the tie the Lions overall record moves to 7-0-1 and 1-0-1 in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.