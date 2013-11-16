TIFFIN, Ohio -- Rockhurst advanced to the third round with an 8-7 shootout win against Tiffin on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional. The game ended after two overtime periods in a 1-1 tie.

The third-seeded Hawks (15-3-3) will await the winner of Sunday's second-round match between top-seeded Ohio Dominican and fifth-seeded Lewis. Rockhurst will play the Ohio Dominican-Lewis winner next weekend in either Columbus, Ohio or Kansas City, Mo.

Rockhurst clinched the shootout win when senior keeper Ryan Bass stopped a shot by Tiffin's Colin Edwards in the 10th round of the shootout. Freshman Michael Panarisi earlier found the nets to give the Hawks their 8-7 lead.

Tiffin grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal by Karl Jones in the 29th minute. Senior defender Jon Schreiber tied the score at 1-1 with a free kick eight minutes into the second half.

Tiffin outshot Rockhurst 19-13. Mark Magee led the Hawks with three shots and Nick McDonald added two shot. RU's Bass posted four saves.