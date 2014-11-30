CLEMSON, S.C. -- Rob Lovejoy scored twice for North Carolina in the 2-1 victory against seventh-seed Clemson in a NCAA championship third-round match on Sunday.

North Carolina (15-5-1) reaches the NCAA quarterfinals for the sixth time in the past seven years. UNC will play the winner of the match between No. 2 seed UCLA and 15th-seeded California. The quarterfinal match will take place either Dec. 5 or 6.

Lovejoy broke the tie when he struck a perfect shot into the lower-right corner past the diving Clemson keeper in the 71st minute.

He beat his defender down the left side, pulled inside and drove the ball into the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season and fourth career postseason tally.

UNC keeper Brendan Moore was stout in goal all evening long, coming up with seven saves. One of his best came in the 78th minute off the foot of Diego Campos to keep the visiting Tar Heels in front.

Clemson (12-7-3) saw keeper Andrew Tarbell make two saves on the night. The Tigers held a slim 11-10 shot advantage, while Carolina had a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.

In the first half, a giveaway by the Tigers in their own end led directly to Carolina scoring in the 13th minute. A corner kick by Jamaican international Omar Holness was perfectly placed to the head of Lovejoy for a 1-0 lead.

Clemson got the equalizer a little more than 10 minutes later when a penalty kick was award to the Tigers after the Tar Heels were called for a foul inside the 18-yard box.

Kyle Fisher stepped up and hammered a shot that deflected off keeper Brendan Moore’s leg and into the net to square the match at 1-1.

UNC had a free kick in the 29th minute that nearly put them back ahead. Raby George fired on frame from 25 yards, but keeper Andrew Tarbell made a really good save to keep the match tied.

Minutes later it was Moore making a big save to keep for Carolina, as he stuffed the shot of Austen Burnikel in the 34th minute.

Moore turned in another stop in the 39th minute, this time from Campos to keep the match tied 1-1.