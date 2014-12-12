COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland sophomore goalkeeper Zack Steffen is leaving college to sign with Freiburg of Germany's Bundesliga.

Maryland made the announcement Friday on its website.

A 19-year-old from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Steffen led the Terrapins to consecutive regular-season and conference titles and was defensive most outstanding player at last year's NCAA College Cup, where Maryland lost to Notre Dame.

Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski says "this is a tremendous opportunity for Zack."

Other Maryland players who have signed with European clubs include Taylor Twellman and Robbie Rogers.