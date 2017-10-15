The top four teams in the United Soccer Coaches poll remained the same in Week 7 of the men's soccer season, while several other teams in the top 10 were upset. Duke picked up its second road win in four days as the Blue Devils upset then-No. 10 Georgetown, No. 6 Michigan State was blanked 1-0 at West Virginia, and Pitt stunned No. 7 Notre Dame 1-0 on the road.

Here are the best goals from Week 7 of men's soccer action.

Eryk Williamson – Maryland

Junior Eryk Williamson had an incredible individual performance in Maryland's 5-4 win over Wisconsin. He recorded a hat trick in the span of 17 minutes in the second half, including this ridiculous strike from roughly 25 yards out that landed in the right side net over the Badgers' keeper.

Timmy Mehl – Indiana

Timmy Mehl scored his third goal of the season in a rivalry game versus No. 21 Kentucky. His goal in the 13th minute proved to be the game-winner as he volleyed home a free kick sent into the box by teammate Trevor Swartz.

A rivalry game and a top 25 matchup didn't phase @IUMensSoccer as they proved why they are the top team in the nation. Here's a recap! pic.twitter.com/FzvmrZj77P — BTN Student U (@BTNStudentU) October 12, 2017

Drew Skundrich – Stanford

With just three passes and five bounces of the ball, Stanford went from its own box to scoring a game-tying goal against Washington. Goalkeeper Nico Corti blasted a kick past midfield, where freshman Jack O'Brien sent a back-heel flick to Tomas Hilliard-Arce. Hilliard-Arce drew out Washington's keeper, allowing Skundrich to volley the ball into an open goal.

Jeff Farina – Notre Dame

Notre Dame had a busy second half in its 3-1 win over Michigan. Jeff Farina started the scoring for the Fighting Irish by finishing off a chip pass from teammate Felicien Dumas in the 56th minute.

HIGHLIGHT MIXTAPE



Irish are smiling after tonight's 3-1 win over Michigan! pic.twitter.com/bQzSxxtM5k — ND Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) October 11, 2017

Ryan Sierakowski – Michigan State

A little rain and a slippery field couldn't slow down No. 6 Michigan State as coach Damon Rensing picked up his 100th career win thanks to Ryan Sierakowski's game-winner in the 30th minute. John Freitag sliced through Penn State's defense and dropped off a pass to Brad Centala, who crossed it to Sierakowski.

Sierakowski SLICES through the slop to give @MSUmsoccer their first goal! Currently up 1 on Penn State! pic.twitter.com/bLKNl3pimJ — BTN Student U (@BTNStudentU) October 14, 2017

Julio Moncada – UNC-Wilmington

Julio Moncada's teammate, Phillip Goodrum, nearly scored a highlight-reel goal of his own with a sliding chip shot, but the ball hit the left post and deflected right to Moncada, who blasted the rebound into the net.

SEAHAWKS GOAL! Julio Moncada puts UNCW up 1-0! #1Team1Goal pic.twitter.com/PXMx16fjwZ — UNCW Men's Soccer (@UNCWMenssoccer) October 11, 2017

Mohamed Thiaw – Louisville

Louisville senior forward Mohamed Thiaw earned his first career hat trick in the Cardinals' 5-0 win over Florida Atlantic. He scored twice on penalty kicks, beating FAU's keeper to both the right and left on separate occasions, and then he finished a 1-on-1 opportunity in the box.

VIDEO: @Mo_Strikes8 connected for his 1st career hat trick in Tuesday's win over FAU.



FULL HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/AZeeYRVejC pic.twitter.com/t7jGXJpXFZ — LouisvilleMensSoccer (@UofLmenssoccer) October 11, 2017

Edward Opoku – Virginia

The Cavaliers scored four goals in the final 30 minutes of their contest against Lehigh to pull out a 4-2 win. Edward Opoku scored his third game-winner of the year as he cleaned up a loose ball in Lehigh's box by beating the keeper to the left.

ICYMI: Here's what proved to be the game-winner in last night's 4-2 win over Lehigh! Opoku's third GW of the year!https://t.co/YcnphomYof pic.twitter.com/PvmTs08l8D — UVA Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) October 11, 2017

Mauro Cichero – SMU

SMU won in dramatic fashion as Mauro Cichero scored his ninth goal of the season in double overtime to defeat Memphis 1-0. He volleyed the ball into the empty net, ending the game.