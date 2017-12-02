Four straight trips to the national semifinals. Three trips in four years to the title game. Finally, Charleston (WV) can call themselves national champions. The Golden Eagles defeated Lynn 0-0 (3-1 in penatly kicks) to capture the DII Men's Soccer Championship.

It was a rematch of the 2014 national title game. That time, Lynn rose victorious 3-2 for the program's third national title. This time around was much different.

It took 110 minutes of scoreless soccer in the first title game to go to overtime since 2011. Once penalty kicks came around, Charleston took over. The Golden Eagles were perfect on their shots while goal keeper Paulo Pita came up big making stop after stop on Lynn's attempts. Dan Stratford gets the Golden Eagles their first-ever national title in just his first season as head coach.

Charleston ends the season 21-1-2, and unlike its previous two trips to the title game, this time they go home the winner. The Golden Eagles are your 2017 DII national champions.