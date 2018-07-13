soccer-men-d1 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | August 26, 2018

The 9 best places to watch college soccer, according to fans

We wanted to find out where the best fields are to watch college soccer. So we asked you, the experts, and you delivered. 

The fans, the field, the scenery can all play a part in the electric feel of experiencing a collegiate soccer game. 

Fortunately, there are many places in college soccer you can experience a match with all these elements. But what makes a college soccer stadium great? Well, that is up for debate. 

To find out more about the best stadiums in college soccer, we reached out to folks on Twitter to get their thoughts and opinions. And college soccer fans came through with some hot takes.

Below are 9 of the best places to watch soccer, along with some honorable mentions: 

 

Morrison Stadium | Creighton 

Morrison Stadium, which was built in 2004, has a seating capacity of 7,500. The stadium includes a video scoreboard, champions room, nearly 2,000 covered chairback seating, five luxury suites, an enclosed press box, concession stands and a banquet area. According to Creighton Athletics, since the facility was built both the women's and men's programs have seen record-setting attendance numbers, with the men ranking in the NCAA top 10 every year since 2003 and the women topping the league in attendance 10 of the past 12 seasons.

And look at this minecraft masterpiece dedicated to Morrison Stadium that we must also appreciate. 

 

Jeffrey Field | Penn State

According to Penn State's website, Jeffrey Field is widely regarded as one of the finest grass surfaces in the country and honored as the 2006 Collegiate Soccer Field of the Year by the SportsTurf Managers Association. The stadium holds 5,000 and in 2003 added a press box, video booth, expanded bleachers and a new field surface. 

 

Spry Stadium | Wake Forest 

Spry Stadium, which holds about 3,000 capacity, is considered one of the top facilities in college soccer. The complex features a fully-lit natural grass playing field along with two lit natural grass practice fields. Spry stadium also includes a state-of-the-art scoreboard, sound system, locker rooms for both the men's and women's teams, a pressbox with rooftop observation deck and concession stands. 

 

FirstEnergy Stadium | Akron

 

Stone Stadium | South Carolina

Stone Stadium was debuted in 1996. The surface was replaced in 2009 with a new state-of-the-art irrigation system was installed, along with new sod for the entire field surface. The seating capacity is 5,000. 

 

The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex | Kentucky

According to Kentucky athletics, the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex houses separate facilities for the men's and women's programs, including team rooms, player lounges, locker areas, coaches offices, press box and a gorgeous new grandstand. Combined with the 2011 additions of a $600,000 playing surface, a new video tower and a video board, it sets the standard for college soccer facilities.

 

Ellis Field | Texas A&M

 

Ute Field | Utah

Utah athletics describes the field as a place "nestled below the Wasatch Front of the Uinta Mountains on the northeast corner of the University of Utah campus, Ute Field is one of the most picturesque venues in the nation." Just take a look. 

Retriever Soccer Park | UMBC

In case you didn't know, this soccer field boasts a Bermuda grass playing surface and currently holds the attendance record when UMBC played No. 1 Maryland on September 26, 2017. 

Honorable mentions

GCU Stadium | Grand Canyon

Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium | West Virginia

Corbett Soccer Stadium | South Florida

Anderson Stadium | Providence

Shaw Field | Georgetown

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium | Northwestern

Armstrong Stadium | Indiana