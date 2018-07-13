The 9 best places to watch college soccer, according to fans

We wanted to find out where the best fields are to watch college soccer. So we asked you, the experts, and you delivered.

The fans, the field, the scenery can all play a part in the electric feel of experiencing a collegiate soccer game.

RELATED: These schools have won the most NCAA DI championships

Fortunately, there are many places in college soccer you can experience a match with all these elements. But what makes a college soccer stadium great? Well, that is up for debate.

To find out more about the best stadiums in college soccer, we reached out to folks on Twitter to get their thoughts and opinions. And college soccer fans came through with some hot takes.

Below are 9 of the best places to watch soccer, along with some honorable mentions:

Morrison Stadium | Creighton

Morrison Stadium, which was built in 2004, has a seating capacity of 7,500. The stadium includes a video scoreboard, champions room, nearly 2,000 covered chairback seating, five luxury suites, an enclosed press box, concession stands and a banquet area. According to Creighton Athletics, since the facility was built both the women's and men's programs have seen record-setting attendance numbers, with the men ranking in the NCAA top 10 every year since 2003 and the women topping the league in attendance 10 of the past 12 seasons.

And look at this minecraft masterpiece dedicated to Morrison Stadium that we must also appreciate.

It’s so good we built it in Minecraft pic.twitter.com/mv8dMof6bZ — David Olson (@bluejaydave) July 10, 2018

Jeffrey Field | Penn State

According to Penn State's website, Jeffrey Field is widely regarded as one of the finest grass surfaces in the country and honored as the 2006 Collegiate Soccer Field of the Year by the SportsTurf Managers Association. The stadium holds 5,000 and in 2003 added a press box, video booth, expanded bleachers and a new field surface.

If you’d ever been to Jeffrey Field you wouldn’t be asking this question — Park Avenue Army (@ParkAvenueArmy) July 10, 2018

We have recorded eight undefeated seasons at Jeffrey Field! We can't wait to get back this fall!#WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/sAxdTcvjuf — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 10, 2018

Spry Stadium | Wake Forest

Spry Stadium, which holds about 3,000 capacity, is considered one of the top facilities in college soccer. The complex features a fully-lit natural grass playing field along with two lit natural grass practice fields. Spry stadium also includes a state-of-the-art scoreboard, sound system, locker rooms for both the men's and women's teams, a pressbox with rooftop observation deck and concession stands.

Spry Stadium. Wake Forest — Billy Fresh (@Billyfresh) July 10, 2018

We think Spry Stadium is the clear winner here, right @WakeMSoccer? #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/y3dfzUvDwH — Wake Women's Soccer (@WakeWSoccer) July 10, 2018

FirstEnergy Stadium | Akron

.@AkronZips’ First Energy Stadium - Cub Cadet Field. — Fred Elliott (@felliott330) July 10, 2018

We may be biased, but FirstEnergy Stadium-Cub Cadet Field has seen some pretty great soccer players. #AkronMade pic.twitter.com/2v9BYpMfMW — Akron Zips M Soccer (@ZipsMSoc) July 10, 2018

Stone Stadium | South Carolina

Stone Stadium was debuted in 1996. The surface was replaced in 2009 with a new state-of-the-art irrigation system was installed, along with new sod for the entire field surface. The seating capacity is 5,000.

The Graveyard is one of those places where I fell in love with soccer. — Rich Schneider (@FCRich68) July 11, 2018

The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex | Kentucky

According to Kentucky athletics, the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex houses separate facilities for the men's and women's programs, including team rooms, player lounges, locker areas, coaches offices, press box and a gorgeous new grandstand. Combined with the 2011 additions of a $600,000 playing surface, a new video tower and a video board, it sets the standard for college soccer facilities.

Easy. The Bell at Kentucky for @UKWomensSoccer and @UKMensSoccer has the best stadium. pic.twitter.com/95qJeTJWXn — Ty Buck (@22buckt) July 10, 2018

Ellis Field | Texas A&M

Ute Field | Utah

Utah athletics describes the field as a place "nestled below the Wasatch Front of the Uinta Mountains on the northeast corner of the University of Utah campus, Ute Field is one of the most picturesque venues in the nation." Just take a look.

Day or night...the views and feel at Ute Field are the BEST! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/4LohwXsaBV — Utah Women's Soccer (@UtahWSoccer) July 11, 2018

Retriever Soccer Park | UMBC

In case you didn't know, this soccer field boasts a Bermuda grass playing surface and currently holds the attendance record when UMBC played No. 1 Maryland on September 26, 2017.

We love supporting UMBC at Retriever Soccer Park! #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/3nLs1TwWFE — Lot 17 (@Lot17UMBC) July 11, 2018

Honorable mentions

GCU Stadium | Grand Canyon

Just us and 6,400 of our best friends. #LopesRising pic.twitter.com/Z9wMiI6uK2 — GCU Men's Soccer (@GCU_MSoccer) July 11, 2018

Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium | West Virginia

Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, where the @WVUMANIACS, the Mountaineer Faithful and "Country Roads" give us an edge! pic.twitter.com/qqd8sRdMPE — WVU Women's Soccer (@wvuwomenssoccer) July 10, 2018

Corbett Soccer Stadium | South Florida

.@NCAASoccer there's no place like home sweet Corbett! #SunsetsatCorbett make for the perfect backdrop at our games. pic.twitter.com/ehRxPjvyB3 — USF Women's Soccer (@USFWSOC) July 11, 2018

Anderson Stadium | Providence

Shaw Field | Georgetown

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium | Northwestern

Armstrong Stadium | Indiana