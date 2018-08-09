College soccer: MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club announced today the 77 NCAA Division I players named to the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists, presented by World Wide Technology.
The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. This year’s winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Air Force senior Tucker Bone and Florida International senior Santiago Patino were MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalists a year ago and they lead a group of 32 players on the Men's Watch List for the upcoming 2018 season. Ten of the 32 players were United Soccer Coaches All-Americans in 2017.
A total of 45 players are included on the Women's Watch List, headlined by 2017 finalist Jessie Fleming of UCLA and five semifinalists; Stanford junior Tierna Davidson, South Carolina junior Grace Fisk, Stanford sophomore Catarina Macario, UCLA senior Hailie Mace and Rutgers senior Casey Murphy. Seventeen of the 45 players were United Soccer Coaches All-Americans last season.
The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America Committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy near the end of the college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will ultimately be placed on the ballot for the coveted award.
For more information about the MAC Hermann Trophy, including a list of past winners, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.
|Name
|Yr.
|Pos
|School
|Hometown
|Joris Ahlinvi
|Jr.
|M
|Florida International
|Saint-Aubin des Bois, France
|Mertcan Akar
|Jr.
|K
|Old Dominion
|Cologne, Germany
|Nathan Aune
|Sr.
|D
|Seattle
|Arlington, Wash.
|Jakov Basic
|Sr.
|M
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|Zagreb, Croatia
|Tucker Bone*
|Sr.
|M
|Air Force
|Granite Bay, Calif.
|Niklas Brodacki
|Jr.
|F
|Central Arkansas
|Norrkoping, Sweden
|Antonio Bustamante
|Sr.
|M
|William and Mary
|Springfield, Va.
|Drake Callender
|Jr.
|K
|California
|Fair Oaks, Calif.
|Kyle Clinton
|Jr.
|D
|Georgia State
|Havant, England
|Alex Cosmia
|Sr.
|D
|North Carolina
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Mark Forrest
|Sr.
|F
|Lehigh
|Douglassville, Pa.
|Allen Gavilanes
|So.
|F
|Marist
|North Plainfield, N.J.
|Brandon Guhl
|Jr.
|F
|Butler
|Houston, Texas
|Andrew Gutman
|Sr.
|D
|Indiana
|Hillsdale, Ill.
|Jimmy Hague
|Sr.
|K
|Michigan State
|Walled Lake, Mich.
|Jack Hallahan
|Jr.
|F
|Michigan
|Redditch, England
|Erik Holt
|Jr.
|D
|UCLA
|San Diego, Calif.
|Jean-Christoph Koffi
|Sr.
|M
|Virginia
|Potomac, Md.
|Daniel Krutzen
|Sr.
|M
|Albany
|Lanaken, Belgium
|Janos Loebe
|Sr.
|F
|Fordham
|Kierspe, Germany
|Brendan McDonough
|Sr.
|D
|Georgetown
|Matthews, N.C.
|Zac McGraw
|Jr.
|D
|Army West Point
|Torrance, Calif.
|Garrett McLaughlin
|Jr.
|F
|SMU
|Edmond, Okla.
|Benji Michel
|Jr.
|F
|Portland
|Orlando, Fla.
|Rey Ortiz
|Jr.
|M
|Portland
|Acapulco, Mexico
|Elliott Otmani
|Sr.
|F
|Rider
|La Ciotat, France
|Santiago Patino*
|Sr.
|F
|Florida International
|Orlando, Fla.
|Brian Saramago
|Jr.
|F
|Loyola Maryland
|New Hyde Park, N.Y.
|Andrew Shinyashiki
|Sr.
|F
|Denver
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Davis Smith
|So.
|F
|Massachusetts
|Amherst, Mass.
|Jonny Sutherland
|Sr.
|K
|Clemson
|Chester, England
|Faouzi Taieb
|Jr.
|D
|UC Santa Barbara
|Marseille, France
|Name
|Yr.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Julia Ashley
|Sr.
|D
|North Carolina
|Verona, N.J.
|Marjorie Boilesen
|Jr.
|F
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Jaye Boissiere
|Jr.
|M
|Stanford
|Los Altos Hills, Calif.
|Deyna Castellanos
|Jr.
|F
|Florida State
|Maracay, Venezuela
|Alana Cook
|Sr.
|D
|Stanford
|Far Hills, N.J.
|Katie Cousins
|Jr.
|M
|Tennessee
|Forest, Va.
|Paige Culver
|Sr.
|D
|Kent State
|Oakville, Ontario
|Tierna Davidson*
|Jr.
|D
|Stanford
|Menlo Park, Calif.
|Savannah DeMelo
|So.
|M
|USC
|Bellflower, Calif.
|Emma Ekic
|So.
|M
|Louisville
|Louisville, Ky.
|Caitlin Farrell
|Sr.
|F
|Georgetown
|Wallingford, Conn.
|Grace Fisk*
|Jr.
|D
|South Carolina
|Bromley, England
|Jessie Fleming**
|Jr.
|M
|UCLA
|London, Ontario
|Rylee Foster
|Jr.
|K
|West Virginia
|Cambridge, Ontario
|Abby Givens
|Jr.
|F
|Princeton
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Hailey Harbison
|Sr.
|D
|Pepperdine
|Rancho Penasquitos, Calif.
|Cyera Hintzen
|Jr.
|F
|Texas
|Garland, Texas
|Tziarra King
|Jr.
|M
|North Carolina State
|Sicklerville, N.J.
|CeCe Kizer
|Sr.
|M
|Mississippi
|Overland Park, Kan.
|Alli Klug
|Jr.
|D
|Saint Louis
|Webster Groves, Mo.
|Taylor Kornieck
|Jr.
|M
|Colorado
|Henderson, Nev.
|Natalia Kuikka
|Sr.
|D
|Florida State
|Kemi, Finland
|Katie Lund
|Jr.
|K
|TCU
|Plano, Texas
|Catarina Macario*
|So.
|F
|Stanford
|San Diego, Calif.
|Hailie Mace*
|Sr.
|F
|UCLA
|Ventura, Calif.
|Kayla McCoy
|Sr.
|F
|Duke
|Lincolnwood, Ill.
|Kaiya McCullough
|Jr.
|D
|UCLA
|Mission Viejo, Calif.
|Tegan McGrady
|Sr.
|D
|Stanford
|San Jose, Calif.
|Paige Monaghan
|Sr.
|M
|Butler
|Succasunna, N.J.
|Casey Murphy*
|Sr.
|K
|Rutgers
|Bridgewater, N.J.
|Emily Ogle
|Sr.
|M
|Penn State
|Strongsville, Ohio
|Victoria Pickett
|Jr.
|M
|Wisconsin
|Barrie, Ontario
|Ally Prisock
|Sr.
|D
|USC
|Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
|Dani Rhodes
|Jr.
|F
|Wisconsin
|Waukesha, Wis.
|Deana Rose
|So.
|F
|Florida
|Alliston, Ontario
|Alessia Russo
|So.
|F
|North Carolina
|East Fairleigh, England
|Ashley Sanchez
|So.
|F
|UCLA
|Monrovia, Calif.
|Khadija Shaw
|Sr.
|F
|Tennessee
|Spanish Town, Jamaica
|Bianca St. Georges
|Sr.
|D
|West Virginia
|St. Felix de Valois, Quebec
|Vera Varis
|Sr.
|K
|UCF
|Vantaa, Finland
|Evelyne Viens
|Jr.
|F
|South Florida
|L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec
|Marisa Viggiano
|Sr
|M
|Northwestern
|Macomb Township, Mich.
|Annie Walker
|Sr.
|F
|Rice
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|Ally Watt
|Jr.
|F
|Texas A&M
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Haley Woodard
|Sr.
|F
|Oklahoma State
|Norman, Okla.
* - 2017 MAC Hermann Semifinalist
** - 2017 MAC Hermann Finalist