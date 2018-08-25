College soccer: No. 2 Indiana drops opener to No. 5 Wake Forest in double OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The odds were in the Indiana men's soccer team's favor on Friday night. The outcome was not.

Despite dominating in shots and shots on goal, the second-ranked Hoosiers found themselves on the short end of 2-1 double overtime loss to No. 5 Wake Forest when the Deacons' Kyle Holcomb scored the golden goal in the 106th minute at Spry Stadium.

#tfw you get that golden goal in your first college game 🎩🔥 pic.twitter.com/mCineXoWp3 — Wake Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) August 25, 2018

It was the first time IU has given up two goals in a game since a 2-1 overtime loss in the NCAA Tournament to Virginia Tech on Nov. 27, 2016.

In the first half, the Hoosiers not only didn't give up a goal, they didn't give up a single shot.

At the same time, they were a bit unlucky not have a goal themselves as Cory Thomas' header off a serve from Spencer Glass was flicked just inches wide of the back post.

However, Wake's first shot of the second half was the first goal of the game as a through ball split a pair of Indiana defenders and found Omir Fernandez for a breakaway on the left side. Fernandez then slotted the shot past Indiana goalkeeper Trey Muse to the far post for a 1-0 lead.

IU responded well to the challenge, eventually getting the equalizer in the 73rd minute when Andrew Gutman sent a ball across the box to a waiting Griffin Dorsey, who hit a one-timer into the right side of the goal.

GOAL HOOSIERS! Griffin Dorsey equalizes in the 73rd minute on a great buildup. Credit assists to Andrew Gutman and Spencer Glass!



1-1 | #Q49 | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/xNsiNUgh2Q — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) August 25, 2018

The Hoosiers, however, could not find the game-winner despite finishing regulation with a 10-2 advantage in shots and a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

It was a different story in overtime, however, as Wake Forest collected four shots in the first period to Indiana's one. In the second period, the Deacs had two more to Indiana's one, and the second one was the decisive blow.

Justin McMaster sent Bruno Lapa down the right sideline, and Lapa centered the ball into the box for Holcomb, who hit the shot on his first touch and glanced the ball off the left post and in.

"What a complete team win," Muuss said. "Indiana did a good job clogging lanes against us. Bruno hit an early service and Kyle does what he does, he gets in good spot to score goals, and does just enough to get it past possibly the best goalkeeper in college soccer."

That sent a crowd of 4,571 fans home happy, the fifth-largest attendance in program history.

The Deacs are 1-0! pic.twitter.com/EPo57T1PyB — Wake Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) August 25, 2018

Indiana will turn its attention to another difficult matchup on Sunday against No. 3 North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., the site of the 2019 College Cup.

