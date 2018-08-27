College soccer: A.J. Palazzolo’s 88th minute goal leads No. 2 Indiana past No. 3 North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — The No. 2-ranked Indiana men's soccer team earned a hard-fought road win Sunday night, beating No. 3 North Carolina 1-0 at WakeMed Park in Cary, North Carolina.



KEY MOMENTS

• A.J. Palazzolo made his first career goal count, scoring off a header in the 88th minute to give Indiana (1-1) the lasting lead.

• The score came off a free kick, where midfielder Trevor Swartz hit a ball to the back-right post, finding the head of Palazzolo, who finished from four yards out. The assist was the first of the season for Swartz.

GOAL HOOSIERS!



Off a free kick, AJ Palazzolo nets his first career goal on a header in the 88th minute! Credit the assist to Trevor Swartz!



• Goalkeeper Trey Muse had three saves, all in the first half, to keep North Carolina (1-1) off the board.



NOTABLES

• The victory was Indiana's first on the road against a ranked opponent since beating No. 2 Louisville 2-1 on Oct. 11, 2016.

• Goalie Sean Caulfield played 22:02 against UNC, earning the combined shutout with Muse, who left in the second half but later re-entered the match.

• Indiana had three shots in the match, getting all three on goal. North Carolina had 11 shots, with four on goal. Corner kicks were even at 5-5.

• Defender Jordan Klyen and midfielder Justin Rennicks had the other two shots on goal for IU.

QUOTABLE

Indiana head coach Todd Yeagley: "Obviously a great win. That's a College Cup team. I thought we were a little out of sorts with our possession and rhythm, and I thought the guys really got it collected at halftime. Made some good adjustments and were sharper. I was pleased in the second half how we came out and performed. Still not, certainly, where we can be, so to get a road win against a top team is going to go a long way for us this season."

Redshirt sophomore A.J. Palazzolo: "We were aiming for the back-post spot and I was able to beat my man, put my head to it, turn around, ball in to the back of the net. Wasn't much to it. We've been practicing restarts all preseason, all week. Glad it finally paid off. A year ago today, I couldn't even run. Big turnaround a year later. Happy for the guys, so proud of the team for working hard the whole game and I'm just happy I put it away to get this win on the road."

UP NEXT

• The No. 2 Hoosiers will head home to host the 2018 adidas/IU Credit Union Classic in Bloomington. IU will face No. 23 Dartmouth on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. at Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.