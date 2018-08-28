College soccer: NC State defeats No. 4 Akron on the road

AKRON, Ohio – The 17th-ranked NC State men's soccer team (2-0-0) picked up a massive road victory on Monday evening, defeating No. 4 Akron by a final score of 2-0 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The win marked NC State's third victory over a top-five foe since second-year head coach George Kiefer took over prior to the 2017 season.

FT from FirstEnergy Stadium! That's a 2-0 Wolfpack win at No. 2 Akron!



Our third victory over a top-five opponent since the beginning of the 2017 season! #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/AILkPaSc33 — NC State MSOC 🐺⚽️ (@PackMensSoccer) August 28, 2018



Gabriel Machado (14') and Adrian Foster (37') scored the first-half goals that led the Wolfpack to the road victory. The successful strikes were the first goals in the Wolfpack careers of both players.



NC State did a fantastic job locking down a strong Akron attack, allowing a total of nine shots but only one on target throughout the entire evening. Sophomore goalkeeper Leon Krapf made a challenging save in the 29th minute to earn the eighth clean sheet of his career.

Sophomore David Loera began the build up to the first goal, playing a diagonal ball to Pepe Garcia on the left wing. Garcia played ahead to freshman Ivy Brisma, who beat two defenders and crossed the ball towards the penalty area and an onrushing Machado. The pass took a slight deflection and Machado got enough power on it to send it past goalkeeper Ben Lundt.

RELATED: The 9 best places to watch college soccer, according to fans



Krapf's big save in the 29th minute came during a spell of Akron pressure when the Zips registered five shots in 11 minutes, but the Wolfpack did not allow an equalizer.



Foster scored just 1:36 after entering the match as a substitute for Cjay Sparks. The freshman reached back to collect a Manny Perez pass, spun, and struck a left-footed shot low and hard to the near post and past Lundt for the final goal of the match.



78' | 2-0 | Here's the team celebration from @AidanFoster33's goal that put us up 2-0 at No. 2 Akron! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/gkjMRPyxbs — NC State MSOC 🐺⚽️ (@PackMensSoccer) August 28, 2018

The Wolfpack only allowed three Akron shots in the second half, none of which threatened the goal.

Postgame Notes

-The win snapped Akron's 18 match home unbeaten streak.

-Junior Gabriel Machado earned his first Wolfpack start and scored his first goal Monday evening. Foster's goal was also the first of his career.

-Two of NC State's three wins over top-five teams since 2017 have come on the road (No. 3 Louisville on Oct. 21, 2017).

-The win was Kiefer's 10th since taking over in Raleigh (10-6-4).

MORE: Drake takes down No. 9 Butler for first program top-10 soccer win



Up next, NC State will host two consecutive matches at Dail Soccer Stadium on campus. The Wolfpack will take on Presbyterian (Aug. 31) and William & Mary (Sept. 3).