These are the men’s soccer teams with the most consecutive wins at home

Even the toughest of games can feel a little more manageable when you've got the home crowd cheering for you. These men's soccer teams were able to capitalize on the energy of the fans, the familiar playing field, and their own talent to capture the longest consecutive home winning streaks in college soccer.

Here are the teams with the most consecutive home wins, including conference and NCAA tournament play.

No. Team From To 39 Tulsa 1988 1992 30 UCLA Sept. 22, 1996 Nov. 1, 1998 27 Indiana Oct. 18, 1996 Sept. 3, 1999 23 Philadelphia Nov. 2, 1968 Sept. 26, 1972 23 SUNY Oneonta Oct. 28,1970 Dec. 1, 1973 23 Virginia Sept. 14, 1983 Nov. 25, 1984 23 Virginia Sept. 2, 1987 Nov. 20, 1988 22 Saint Louis 1968 1972 22 Notre Dame Sept. 20, 1977 Nov. 11, 1978 22 Old Dominion Nov. 23, 2002 Nov. 23, 2004 21 SMU Sept. 15, 2000 Dec. 8, 2001 21 Denver Sept. 1, 2013 Oct. 2, 2015 20 Clemson Nov. 10, 1971 Nov. 6, 1974 20 Notre Dame Sept. 4, 1987 Sept. 22, 1989 20 Virginia Oct. 29, 1994 Aug. 31, 1996 20 Furman Sept. 4, 1996 Nov. 12, 1997 20 Ill.-Chicago Oct. 19, 1997 Sept. 27, 2000

Virginia tops the list in terms of appearances, notching three different squads who had record consecutive home win streaks. The Cavaliers first marked 23 consecutive home wins in the 1983 season, repeating that record in 1987, then marking 20 consecutive wins in 1994. Notre Dame is the only other team to hold two spots on the list, with 22 consecutive wins between Sept. 20, 1997 and Nov. 11, 1978, as well as 20 between Sept. 4, 1987 and Sept. 22, 1989.

RELATED: These are the women's soccer teams with the most consecutive home wins

Although the UCLA Bruins only appear once on the list, they rank second with 30 consecutive home wins. They pulled off the feat between Sept. 22, 1996 and Nov. 1, 1998. UCLA went 22-2 in the 1997 season to top Virginia in the national championship.

The Indiana Hoosiers come in at an outright No. 3 with 27 consecutive home wins. The streak started on Oct. 18, 1996 and came to a close on Sept.3, 1999. Indiana won the national championship in both 1998 and 1999, first topping Stanford 3-1, then Santa Clara 1-0.

Old Dominion marks a unique spot, as well, Even though Big Blue is tied for fifth place on the list, the team won consecutive games at home for exactly two years, between Nov. 23, 2002 and Nov. 23, 2004.

Denver is the most recent team to make the list, marking 21 consecutive home wins from Sept. 1, 2013 to Oct. 2, 2015. The team was Summit League Champions in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons.