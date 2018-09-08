The DIII soccer goal of the year conversation may be over already. And it's only September.

"Get on your bike and ride!"

No. 21 Lynchburg's sophomore forward Abibi Osman posted his first hat trick of the season, but no goal was more impressive than his second-half equalizer. The Hornets were trailing Dickinson 2-1 in the second half at the Shellenberger Classic Friday night when Osman fielded a header at the top of the box. What ensued was a stunning bicycle kick that soared under the crossbar right over Dickinson's keeper's extended arms.

The jaw-dropping goal brought excitement to Lynchburg's announcer, the crowd to its feet and left the Dickinson squad momentarily stunned. The Hornets fell behind again before Osman tied it and Ben Mackey won it to move Lynchburg to 3-0 on the young season. With many goals left to be scored in the 2018 season, it will be hard to top the one Osman had Friday night.