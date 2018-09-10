Men's soccer teams with the most NCAA DI national championships

The first men's soccer national championship was awarded to St. Louis 59 years ago, in 1959, for its 5-2 win over Bridgeport.
Since that inaugural NCAA DI men's soccer national championship, 24 teams have finished the season at the top of the sport. With the 2018 season underway, each team is vying for the chance to add its name – or another tally next to its name – to the list of men's soccer national champions.
Here, we look at the seven teams that have won at least three titles:
7. Maryland — 3
Championships: T-1968, 2005, 2008
Maryland has two outright national championships, which came in 2005 and 2008. In 1968, the Terrapins tied Michigan State 2-2 in double overtime. It was one of just two ties recorded in national championship history.
6. Stanford — 3
Championships: 2015, 2016, 2017
It may have taken the Cardinal until 2015 to win its first men's soccer national championship, but it has won every year since then. Will Stanford make it back to the championship game again this season?
5. UCLA — 4
Championships: 1985, 1990, 1997, 2002
The Bruins never had a consecutive streak of national championships, but they've recorded four since 1959. Their first national championship, in 1985, was won 1-0 over American after an incredible eight overtime periods. Their next championship, in 1990, took four overtime periods to win.
4. San Francisco — 5
Championships: 1966, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1980
San Francisco's 1966 national championship is tied with the inaugural national championship game for the highest score. The Dons topped Long Island 5-2 in their home state after only dropping one game all season. They would go on to appear in four more national championship games.
3. Virginia — 7
Championships: T-1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2009, 2014
Virginia has six outright national championships, including four consecutive titles in the 1990s. Virginia tied Santa Clara 1-1 in double overtime in 1989. It was only the second tie in the national championship recorded in the history of the sport.
2. Indiana — 8
Championships: 1982, 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2012
The Hoosiers have the second-most national championships with eight. The team's highest-scoring championship performance came in 1998 with a 3-1 final over Stanford. Indiana appeared in the national championship versus Stanford last season, but fell 1-0 in double overtime.
1. St. Louis — 9
Championships: 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1969, 1970, 1792, 1973
St. Louis was a dominant force in the beginning of the men's soccer national championship era. Winning nine national championships in the first 14 years it was played, the Billikens' last title came in 1973. St. Louis was supposed to compete for another national championship in 1967 versus Michigan State, but the game was canceled due to bad weather.
See below for the complete listing of every NCAA DI men's soccer champion:
College men's soccer national champions from 1959 to 2017.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|2017
|Stanford (19-2-2)
|1-0 (2ot)
|Indiana
|2016
|Stanford (15-3-5)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Wake Forest
|2015
|Stanford (18-2-3)
|4-0
|Clemson
|2014
|Virginia (14-6-3)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|UCLA
|2013
|Notre Dame (17-1-6)
|2-1
|Maryland
|2012
|Indiana (16-5-3)
|1-0
|Georgetown
|2011
|North Carolina (21-2-3)
|1-0
|Charlotte
|2010
|Akron (22-1-2)
|1-0
|Louisville
|2009
|*Virginia (19-3-3)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Akron
|2008
|Maryland (23-3)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|2007
|Wake Forest (22-2-2)
|2-1
|Ohio State
|2006
|UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1)
|2-1
|UCLA
|2005
|Maryland (20-4-1)
|1-0
|New Mexico
|2004
|*Indiana (19-4-1)
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|UC Santa Barbara
|2003
|Indiana (17-3-5)
|2-1
|St. John's (N.Y)
|2002
|UCLA (18-3-3)
|1-0
|Stanford
|2001
|North Carolina (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Indiana
|2000
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Creighton
|1999
|Indiana (21-3)
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|1998
|Indiana (23-2)
|3-1
|Stanford
|1997
|UCLA (22-2)
|2-0
|Virginia
|1996
|St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2)
|4-1
|FIU
|1995
|Wisconsin (20-4-1)
|2-0
|Duke
|1994
|Virginia (22-3-1)
|1-0
|Indiana
|1993
|Virginia (22-3)
|2-0
|South Carolina
|1992
|Virginia (21-2-1)
|2-0
|San Diego
|1991
|*Virginia (19-1-2)
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Santa Clara
|1990
|*UCLA (19-1-2)
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Rutgers
|1989
|Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2)
|1-1 (2ot)
|1988
|Indiana (19-3-3)
|1-0
|Howard
|1987
|Clemson (18-5-1)
|2-0
|San Diego State
|1986
|Duke (18-5-1)
|1-0
|Akron
|1985
|UCLA (20-1-4)
|1-0 (8ot)
|American
|1984
|Clemson (22-4)
|2-1
|Indiana
|1983
|Indiana (21-1-4)
|1-0 (2ot)
|Columbia
|1982
|Indiana (21-3-2)
|2-1 (8ot)
|Duke
|1981
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|2-1 (ot)
|Alabama A&M
|1980
|San Francisco (24-0-2)
|4-3 (ot)
|Indiana
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3)
|3-2
|Clemson
|1978
|San Francisco# (28-1)
|2-0
|Indiana
|1977
|Hartwick (16-0-2)
|2-1
|San Francisco
|1976
|San Francisco (20-2-3)
|1-0
|Indiana
|1975
|San Francisco (21-1-2)
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard (19-0)
|2-1 (4ot)
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|2-1 (ot)
|UCLA
|1972
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|4-2
|UCLA
|1971
|Howard# (15-0)
|3-2
|St. Louis
|1970
|St. Louis (14-0-1)
|1-0
|UCLA
|1969
|St. Louis (13-0)
|4-0
|San Francisco
|1968
|Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3)
|2-2 (2ot)
|1967
|Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2)
|0-0
|(Game called due to weather)
|1966
|San Francisco (11-0-1)
|5-2
|Long Island
|1965
|St. Louis (14-0)
|1-0
|Michigan State
|1964
|Navy (15-0)
|1-0
|Michigan State
|1963
|St. Louis (13-1)
|3-0
|Navy
|1962
|St. Louis (12-0-1)
|4-3
|Maryland
|1961
|West Chester (12-0)
|2-0
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis (14-1)
|3-2
|Maryland
|1959
|St. Louis (11-1)
|5-2
|Bridgeport
*Penalty kicks
#Later vacated