Men's soccer: San Jose State defeats No. 16 San Francisco behind Willy Miranda's two goals

San Jose, Calif. – In its first game under the lights at the Spartan Soccer Complex, the San Jose State men’s soccer team defeated #16 San Francisco 4-1 behind two goals from sophomore Willy Miranda.

The Spartans, who never trailed in the match, opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Kal Tolentino-Perry took a centering pass from Omar Lemus and headed the ball inside the far post.

A minute and a half later, the Dons tied the game at 1-1 on a header from Noah Leong. The goal was set up off a Matt Orr corner kick.

The score remained the same until the 36th minute, when Miranda picked up a loose ball in the box and fired it home to give Spartans a lead they would never surrender.

In the second half, the Spartans put the game away with two more goals. The first came at the 65:12 mark. Lemus took a pass on the right side from Jonathan Partida and tucked it inside the near post. It was Lemus’ third goal of the year.

Miranda scored his second goal of the game in the 83rd minute. Eduardo Miranda drove down the right side and played the ball into the box. Tolentino-Perry took the pass and shot it off the far post. Willy Miranda pounced on the loose ball and fired it to the back of the net, giving the Spartans a 4-1 lead with seven minutes left to play.

For the game, the Spartans outshot the Dons 17-to-12. Willy Miranda led the SJSU attack with seven shots. In goal, Alex Clewis stopped five of the six USF shots which reached his line.

San Jose State returns to action on Sunday, September 16 against Pacific. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm in Spartan Soccer Complex.