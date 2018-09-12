DII men's soccer: Watch Shippenburg's Cole Kropnick connect on bicycle kick to seal the game against Salem

It took 75 minutes to break the 0-0 tie in the Shippensburg vs. Salem match from David See Field Tuesday night. The Raiders certainly had a flair for the dramatics in scoring the lone goal as senior Cole Kropnick hit the game-winner with a perfectly placed bicycle kick.

RELATED: Latest poll reactions | 6 burning questions in 2018

Senior Devlin Mettee began the action with a side throw in. He missed his intended target, overthrowing two Raiders, but perhaps he knew it was because Kropnick was looming in the distance. Kropnick puts the ball right below the crossbar inches above the extended arms of Salem's keeper Wiktor Stawksi with the well-executed bicycle kick.

ICYMI: Watch Cole Kropnick's awesome bicycle-kick goal from yesterday's 1-0 win over Salem, this time, with the call from the @PSACsports Network. It was a doozy of a goal! #SCtop10 @NCAADII @shippensburgU pic.twitter.com/pDcmGYsciD — SHIP Sports Info (@ShipURaiders) September 12, 2018

Shippensburg has now won three straight since dropping its season opener. They look to keep the wins exciting plays rolling Monday, Sept. 17 when they travel to Goldey-Beacom.