Men's soccer: Indiana beats No. 8 Notre Dame on Justin Rennicks' golden goal in overtime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 2-ranked Indiana University men's soccer team earned a hard-fought, 2-1 win in overtime at No. 8 Notre Dame on Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind.

KEY MOMENTS

•Justin Rennicks scored the match-winner in overtime, scoring his second goal of the season in the 93rd minute to give the Hoosiers (5-1) the victory.

• Off a corner kick, Trevor Swartz sent the ball to the far side of the 18-yard box, finding the head of Jordan Kleyn. He was able to head the ball towards the goal line, where Rennicks back-heeled it past the Fighting Irish keeper for the goal.

• After Notre Dame's Jack Lynn gave the Fighting Irish (3-1-1) the lead in the 71st minute, the Hoosiers were able to find the equalizer just eight minutes later.

• In the 79th minute, Swartz took advantage of a Notre Dame miscue, finding space on the right side of the 18-yard box. Swartz sent a cross to the far post that found the head of A.J. Palazzolo, who buried his effort from three-yards out for his third goal of the season.

NOTABLES

• With his two assists on the night, Swartz leads the Big Ten with six on the season.

• With the victory, Indiana has won five-straight matches, the team's best streak since winning eight-consecutive last season.

• The win was the first for Indiana in South Bend since Nov. 25, 2012.

• Sophomore Trey Muse made four saves in the win for the Hoosiers, all coming in the second half.



QUOTABLE

"Great game, I thought both teams had great segments. Notre Dame has the ability to make a deep run and we have the ability to be a team that can make runs. I thought it was a great showcase for college soccer and I have a lot of respect for Notre Dame and what they've done. It's nice to see us come up here and get a great win in front of our fans, who came out in large numbers."

– Indiana head coach Todd Yeagley



UP NEXT

• The No. 2-ranked Hoosiers will travel north to open the Big Ten season against Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 16.