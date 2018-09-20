College soccer: Jared Greene's goals help VCU shutout No. 20 Old Dominion

VCU knocked off No. 20 ranked ODU led by sophomore forward Jared Greene's two goals.

Here's a look at all four goals from tonight's 4-0 triumph over rival Old Dominion #ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/9CkKs1MqBk — VCU Men's Soccer (@VCUMensSoccer) September 20, 2018

QUICK FACTS

The Rams held an 8-5 shots on goal edge over the Monarchs.

Sophomore keeper Mario Sequeira recorded five saves.

ODU tallied 19 fouls compared to VCU's 13.

Sophomore Jared Greene and senior Joesph Gonnella led the Rams with three shots apiece.

Greene led VCU with two goals scored while junior midfielder Siad Hajiled the Rams with three assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Junior midfielder Siad Haji flicked the ball to freshman forward Martin Ngoh from around midfield and Ngoh took it all the way into the box, shot and scored the first goal of the game and his first of the season.

To start the second half, senior Joseph Gonnella took a shot early but it sailed over the crossbar.

Sequeira recorded back-to-back saves in the 47th minute to keep the Rams on top.

Sophomore forward Jared Greene scored the second goal of the game after ODU committed a turnover trying to pass the ball back to its keeper. Greene dribbled around the keeper and scored his second goal of the season to lift the Rams up 2-0 in the 54 th minute.

minute. In the 55 th minute Greene scored once again from inside the box after receiving a pass from Haji to put the rams up 3-0.

minute Greene scored once again from inside the box after receiving a pass from Haji to put the rams up 3-0. Gonnella recorded his second goal of the season when he received a pass from Greene inside the six-yard box and struck it right by ODU's keeper to put the game away for the Rams.

HEAD COACH DAVID GIFFARD

"It was great to have a week to train for the first time all season to address some of the repetitive issues that were coming up on the field instead of just being able to look at them on video. That was the key to our improved performance tonight. A part of that was being more aware of the key spaces and concepts in attack and that gave us some improved looks and we took four of those chances. That obviously won't happen every night but the defensive improvement is something we can build upon and rely on every time we step on the field."

📸Check out this Great sequence from our first goal tonight by Martin Ngoh at 39' #ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/sjTpLOE90z — VCU Men's Soccer (@VCUMensSoccer) September 20, 2018

WHAT'S NEXT

VCU finishes its three game homestand against Akron on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. before it kicks off its conference opener on the road against La Salle on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.