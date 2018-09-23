soccer-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | September 26, 2018

DII men’s soccer teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

There has been a lot of variety in the DII men’s soccer championship in the past few years. The last three national champions – Charleston (WV), Wingate, and Pfeiffer – were all first-time winners. There have been quite a few repeat champions, however, since that first DII championship was played in 1972. Ten programs have won multiple titles in the 45 national championships since.

SIU Edwardsville defeated Oneonta State 1-0 in the first DII men’s soccer championship. Much like the current landscape of new winners each season, the championship history started out with a first-time champion in each of its first seven seasons. Alabama A&M was the first to win multiple championships, claiming the 1977 and ’79 title, but it wasn't until 1985 that DII men’s soccer saw a back-to-back champion. Seattle Pacific had the honor, winning in 1985 and 1986. There has been only one other repeat champion, Southern Connecticut State, since. 

Let’s take a look at the schools that have racked up the most DII men’s soccer championships. 

Southern Connecticut State, 6 (1987, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1998-99)

Head coach Bob Dikranian led the Owls to their first national championship in 1987. Over the next 13 seasons, Southern Connecticut went to seven title matches, winning six of them. Its lone loss was to the other DII men’s soccer powerhouse Seattle Pacific in 1993. Three different head coaches led the Owls to glory as Ray Reid and Tom Lang joined Dikranian in the Owls soccer lore.

Seattle Pacific, 5 (1978, 1983, 1985-86, 1993)

It took the Falcons a little while to get in the win column. Seattle Pacific lost the title game in 1974, 1975 and 1977 before finally breaking through in 1978. Head coach Cliff McCrath then led the Falcons to four-straight championship matches, winning first in 1983 and then becoming the first repeat champions in history in 1985 and 1986. They lost to an FIU team in overtime in 1984. Seattle Pacific hasn’t been to a title match since 1993, but its 10 overall appearances are still best in the division.

Tampa, 3 (1981, 1994, 2001)

NCAA Photos DII men's soccer championship

The Spartans national championships range across three different decades, taking one home in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. Tampa’s last title in 2001 was perhaps its most impressive. The Spartans went 19-0-2 as Keith Fulk picked up NCAA DII Coach of the Year honors and Roy Fink earned the National Player of the Year Award.

Fort Lewis, 3 (2005, 2009, 2011)

NCAA Photos DII men's soccer championship

The Skyhawks were frequent visitors to the national title match in the early 2000s. Fort Lewis appeared in four national championships in seven years, its lone loss coming at the hands of Dowling in 2006. The Skyhawks championship seasons have been nothing short of impressive, combing to go 70-2-1 in their three national title campaigns.

Lynn, 3 (2003, 2012, 2014)

Head coach John Rootes has transformed Lynn into a modern-day powerhouse. The Fighting Knights have been to five national championships since 2003. The 2017 national runners-up took it all the way to the wire, falling in penalty kicks to Charleston. The Knights other loss in the championship was also in overtime fashion. Simply put, Lynn is a few inches away from being five-time winners. 

Five programs -- Alabama A&M, FIU, Florida Tech, Southern New Hampshire, and Cal State Dominguez Hills -- have won two championships. Here is the complete list of DII men’s national champions.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky.
2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga.
2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga.
2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa
2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa
2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach
2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach
2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4OT) Barry Barry
1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2OT) Fort Lewis Barry
1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon
1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2OT) Oakland Tampa
1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech
1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech
1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4OT) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech
1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro
1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa
1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific
1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU
1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (OT) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU
1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (OT) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State
1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (OT) FIU FIU
1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU
1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3OT) Alabama A&M FIU
1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU
1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific
1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis
1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield
1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville