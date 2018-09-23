DII men’s soccer teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

There has been a lot of variety in the DII men’s soccer championship in the past few years. The last three national champions – Charleston (WV), Wingate, and Pfeiffer – were all first-time winners. There have been quite a few repeat champions, however, since that first DII championship was played in 1972. Ten programs have won multiple titles in the 45 national championships since.

SIU Edwardsville defeated Oneonta State 1-0 in the first DII men’s soccer championship. Much like the current landscape of new winners each season, the championship history started out with a first-time champion in each of its first seven seasons. Alabama A&M was the first to win multiple championships, claiming the 1977 and ’79 title, but it wasn't until 1985 that DII men’s soccer saw a back-to-back champion. Seattle Pacific had the honor, winning in 1985 and 1986. There has been only one other repeat champion, Southern Connecticut State, since.

Let’s take a look at the schools that have racked up the most DII men’s soccer championships.

Southern Connecticut State, 6 (1987, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1998-99)

Head coach Bob Dikranian led the Owls to their first national championship in 1987. Over the next 13 seasons, Southern Connecticut went to seven title matches, winning six of them. Its lone loss was to the other DII men’s soccer powerhouse Seattle Pacific in 1993. Three different head coaches led the Owls to glory as Ray Reid and Tom Lang joined Dikranian in the Owls soccer lore.

Seattle Pacific, 5 (1978, 1983, 1985-86, 1993)

It took the Falcons a little while to get in the win column. Seattle Pacific lost the title game in 1974, 1975 and 1977 before finally breaking through in 1978. Head coach Cliff McCrath then led the Falcons to four-straight championship matches, winning first in 1983 and then becoming the first repeat champions in history in 1985 and 1986. They lost to an FIU team in overtime in 1984. Seattle Pacific hasn’t been to a title match since 1993, but its 10 overall appearances are still best in the division.

Tampa, 3 (1981, 1994, 2001)

The Spartans national championships range across three different decades, taking one home in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. Tampa’s last title in 2001 was perhaps its most impressive. The Spartans went 19-0-2 as Keith Fulk picked up NCAA DII Coach of the Year honors and Roy Fink earned the National Player of the Year Award.

Fort Lewis, 3 (2005, 2009, 2011)

The Skyhawks were frequent visitors to the national title match in the early 2000s. Fort Lewis appeared in four national championships in seven years, its lone loss coming at the hands of Dowling in 2006. The Skyhawks championship seasons have been nothing short of impressive, combing to go 70-2-1 in their three national title campaigns.

Lynn, 3 (2003, 2012, 2014)

Head coach John Rootes has transformed Lynn into a modern-day powerhouse. The Fighting Knights have been to five national championships since 2003. The 2017 national runners-up took it all the way to the wire, falling in penalty kicks to Charleston. The Knights other loss in the championship was also in overtime fashion. Simply put, Lynn is a few inches away from being five-time winners.

Five programs -- Alabama A&M, FIU, Florida Tech, Southern New Hampshire, and Cal State Dominguez Hills -- have won two championships. Here is the complete list of DII men’s national champions.