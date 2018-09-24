Men's soccer: Seattle knocks off No. 16 Washington, 2-0

SEATTLE – Seattle University men’s soccer won, 2-0, at No. 16 Washington Sunday evening. Noe Meza and Declan McGlynn scored in the second half as the Redhawks won the 2018 WAC/101 Club Cup at Husky Soccer Stadium.

“I’m really pleased with the effort tonight,” said Coach Pete Fewing. “We were fortunate to weather the first half. We scored two great goals, and Josh made some clutch saves tonight. We started to dictate play in the second half.”

UW (5-3-0) got the better of the first half, but the game was scoreless after 45 minutes. In the second frame, Seattle U got rolling and struck twice to stun the Huskies in front of 2,994 fans.

SU (6-3-0) found its rhythm early in the second half, as McGlynn and Sergio Rivas created space to show off their stellar attacking skills. UW stopped a McGlynn shot, but the ball rolled out of bounds, setting up a corner kick. After the ball was cleared, Gabriel Ruiz got the ball at his feet from straight on. The sophomore lobbed a ball high over the offensive left, where Rivas tracked it down, dribbled to beat a defender, and laid a ball into the box. Meza expertly headed the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute.

The Redhawks continued to pressure the defense, earning several strong chances as time wore on. Josh Adachi stepped up from there, making key plays to keep the hosts off the board.

Eventually, a counter attack began with a long Rivas ball over the top to McGlynn, who broke down his defender on the left and found space on the near side to beat the UW goalkeeper for a clinching score in the 83rd minute.

SU continues its six-game road swing next weekend, as it dips back into WAC play. It visits Kansas City on Friday and then plays at Houston Baptist on Sunday.