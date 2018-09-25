DII rankings: Five new No. 1 teams take the top spot

It was quite the week in DII sports. The No. 1 team in DII football, women’s soccer, and volleyball all went down. Shippensburg was able to rebound with a win over the weekend but suffered a loss midweek in DII field hockey. While the former No. 1 team in DII men’s soccer was able to escape the week without a loss, the Midwestern State did play to a draw with unranked Texas A&M International to close its week.

That means there are five new No. 1 teams in DII sports this week. Let’s find out who they are.

DII football: Minnesota State

The Mavericks are no strangers to the No. 1 spot. Minnesota State reached No. 1 in Week 11 last season, running the table in the regular season and losing only to Texas A&M-Commerce in the DII playoffs. The Mavericks are off to a 4-0 start this season, coming back to win some tight games against two very tough teams in Augustana (SD) and Winona State. Nate Gunn leads the way on offense, as the running back has already pounded in nine touchdowns on the season, second to only Sioux Falls Gabriel Watson in DII football.

DII volleyball: Concordia-St. Paul

It is kind of unfair to call Concordia-St. Paul a new No. 1 team. The Golden Bears have been in and out of the No. 1 spot plenty of times over the past decade, and this recent honor marks the 83rd time they’ve seen the top spot. Concordia opened the season No. 1 coming off its ninth title in eleven years, but two early season losses hurt them a bit in the polls. To be fair, they were no easy losses losing to now-No. 6 Ferris State and the early-season giant killers, Texas A&M-Commerce. The Golden Bears have rebound to win their last ten in a row, including a perfect 4-for-4 against ranked teams.

DII women’s soccer: UC San Diego

It’s been quite some time since the Tritons have been on top of women’s soccer. The last time UC San Diego was in the No. 1 spot of a regular season poll was September 2, 2002. In fact, that last time the Tritons were ranked, now head coach Kristin Jones was a member of the team as a student-athlete. UC San Diego is a perfect 7-0-1 on the season and hasn’t lost in its last 25 matches. Mary Reilly leads the Tritons offense, scoring seven goals thus far in 2018.

DII men’s soccer: Simon Fraser

Simply put, Simon Fraser is on fire. The Clan opened the season playing two ranked teams in a three-game stretch on the road in California. They left undefeated and have yet to lose, now at 8-0 on the year. Goalkeeper Luciano Trasolini hasn’t allowed more than one goal past him in any game yet this season, allowing a mere three goals in eight games. He recently posted four-straight shutouts until Saint Martin’s got one by him as the Clan outscored their opponents 24-1 over that five-game stretch.

DII field hockey: East Stroudsburg

The Warriors are pretty familiar to the No. 1 spot themselves, reaching that spot last season. This is the first time East Stroudsburg finds its way to the top in 2018. Here’s its recipe for success: First, defeat the reigning national runners-up (LIU Post) 5-0. One week later, travel to the reigning national champions (Shippensburg) and upset the Raiders on their home turf 4-0. The Warriors are on absolute fire, outscoring their opponents 15-0 in the last three games and moving to 3-1 against ranked teams in 2018.