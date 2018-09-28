Here are the undefeated teams in college soccer this season

Stanford women's soccer came close to an undefeated record last season on their route to winning the 2017 national championship, but finished the season at 23-1-0. Not a single men's or women's soccer team finished out 2017-2018 with a perfect season.
This season, there is only one team left in college soccer with a perfect (no losses or ties) record. With Washington State's loss to Colorado on Oct. 4, no women's teams remained undefeated. The next night, on Oct. 5, Wake Forest lost 2-0 to Syracuse to end its perfect run. Will the last men's team go unscathed for the remainder of the 2018-2019 season?
Saint Mary's (13-0)
Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Santa Clara
No. 6 Saint Mary's, owner of the last perfect record in Division I soccer, had no trouble staying perfect in the most recent game, an 8-0 rout of San Francisco. The Gaels recorded their 11th shutout of the season to improve to 13-0-0 in 2018.
St. Mary's has five more regular season games, all coming in WCC play. The Gales haven't surrendered a goal since a 4-3 win against UC Riverside on Sept. 16.
