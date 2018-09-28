Here are the undefeated teams in men's and women's soccer this season

Stanford women's soccer came close to an undefeated record last season on their route to winning the 2017 national championship, but finished the season at 23-1-0. Not a single men's or women's soccer team finished out 2017-2018 with a perfect season.

This season, there are only three teams left in men's and women's soccer that are still playing with perfect records. Will any of them go unscathed for the remainder of the 2018-2019 season?

Women's soccer:

Washington State (10-0)

Next game: October 4 vs. Colorado

Washington State Athletics Washington State women's soccer remains undefeated.

The No. 7 Cougars improved to 10-0 on the season with their 1-0 win over then-ranked No. 8 UCLA. Washington State has scored three or more points in four games this season, notching their largest victory in a 4-1 win over Cal Poly. They'll travel to Boulder on Oct. 4 to take on No. 20 Colorado for one of three top 25 matchups before the NCAA tournament. Their efforts to remain undefeated will be difficult with the regular season slate ahead of Washington State serving up the top two teams. The Cougars are set to take on No. 2 Southern California on Oct. 13 and No. 1 Stanford on Oct. 28.

Men's soccer:

Saint Mary's (11-0)

Next game: October 7 vs. Pacific

Saint Mary's Athletics Saint Mary's is the first team to hit double-digit wins.

No. 9 Saint Mary's became the first men's soccer team to double-digit wins with their 1-0 victory over New Mexico. The team leads the nation in shots on goal, is fourth in offensive scoring, and is fifth in save percentage. The Gaels have hope to continue the regular season undefeated, as they face no ranked opponents through mid-November.

Wake Forest (11-0)

Next game: October 5 at Syracuse

Wake Forest Athletics Wake Forest men's soccer is ranked No. 1.

It should come as no surprise that Wake Forest sits at the top of men's soccer rankings with a perfect 11-0 record. The Deacs have a lot of depth, which was seen recently as three freshmen scored goals against Davidson. Wake Forest defeated a then-ranked No. 15 Duke on Sept. 29 and now will face two other ranked opponents before the NCAA tournament. On Oct. 20, the Deacs play No. 10 Virginia before closing the regular season versus No. 6 Louisville.