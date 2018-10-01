Men's soccer: Wisconsin shocks No. 5 Spartans in OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Wisconsin (5-4, 2-1 Big Ten) wowed a Michigan State crowd with a thrilling result in overtime to get its third-straight road win. The Badgers beat the No. 5-ranked Spartans (8-1-2, 2-1 Big Ten) in the 96th minute on Sunday afternoon at the DeMartin Stadium, 1-0, handing the Spartans their first loss of the season.

The ball bounced around for a few seconds in the 96th minute of play before sophomore Alex Alfaro got the poke on it, only to turn 180 degrees and fire a rifle at the Michigan State net. The ball was sent to the lower left-hand corner of the net and beat one of the nation's most elite goal keepers, Jimmy Hague, to give the Badgers the win. It was the sophomore's first goal of the season.

Regulation play was even between the two Big Ten teams. Michigan State had the slight advantage over the Badgers in shots, 7-4. The Cardinal and White got the better part of shots in the overtime period, 2-1.

Wisconsin goalie Dean Cowdroy tallied another shutout in the Badger net. The junior notched some impressive saves to keep the score leveled at 0-0. Cowdroy ended the match with five saves.

"Huge win against an extremely talented Michigan State team," head coach John Trask said. "They are very well coached. It was a battle… it was a Big Ten battle. Defending by both teams was excellent. We figured we were going to have to score on that type of play. Fair dues on the goal, and props to Isaac and Alex for keeping it alive. Great goal by Alfaro – what a timely goal for his first one of the season."

Up Next: Wisconsin welcomes an in-state derby match to the McClimon Complex on Wednesday night to face off against Milwaukee at 7 p.m. (CT).