College soccer: No. 1 Wake Forest upset by Syracuse, ranked Air Force and Virginia also fall

Only one undefeated men’s soccer team remains after top-ranked Wake Forest stunningly lost at unranked Syracuse, 2-0, on Friday. But the upsets didn’t stop there.

No. 7 Air Force and No. 10 Virginia also lost Friday night, which marks the most top-10 losses in one day so far this season.

The Demon Deacons had beaten No. 2 Indiana earlier this year, so to call the upset to an unranked team by two goals a shock wouldn’t quantify just how surprising the result was.

Syracuse’s Hilli Goldhar scored in the 65th minute and John-Austin Ricks added another in the 84th minute to solidify the 2-0 victory. The Orange improved to 5-4-1 with its first win over a No. 1 team since 2000.

This save by Hendrik Hilpert helped Syracuse defeat No. 1-ranked and previously undefeated Wake Forest, 2-0. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/XlDedWj8EO — SU Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) October 6, 2018

The argument could be made that Air Force had the most shocking result of the night, losing to Cal-Bakersfield, 1-0. Ryan Goldsmith scored in the 17th minute and Roadrunners’ keeper Rodrigo Sarmiento made seven saves in the program’s highest-ranked victory in its history.

The Roadrunners (4-6-1) were 3-16-2 all-time against ranked teams entering the match. The Falcons (10-2-0) suffered their first loss since opening night on Aug. 24.

WDN Update | We've got a good one in Bakersfield! @csub_football leads 7th ranked @AirForceSoccer 1-0 late in their match. Only goal so far courtesy Ryan Goldsmith back in the 17' #WACmsoc pic.twitter.com/z82VHeiCQW — WACsports (@WACsports) October 5, 2018

No. 10 Virginia (6-1-2) beat a ranked team at home this week in Wright State, but couldn’t protect its home field against No. 23 Duke Blue Devils on Friday. Daniele Proch and Matthias Frick scored in the first half and Will Pulisic made four saves in a 2-0 upset win.

Virginia has one of its biggest games of the season on Monday against No. 5 Denver.