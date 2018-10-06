DII men's soccer: Rockhurst coach Tony Tocco captures 700th career win

The Rockhurst University men's soccer team defeated William Jewell, 3-1, Friday night at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Missouri to give legendary head coach Tony Tocco his 700th career victory.

Tocco, who started coaching at Rockhurst in 1970, is the second collegiate men's coach to reach the 700-win mark. Tocco is four wins behind all-time wins leader Jay Martin of Ohio Wesleyan, who is still active.

Tocco (700-192-75) has guided the Hawks to four NCAA Division II national semifinals appearances in the last five years. The NAIA Hall of Fame coach finished as the NAIA national tournament runner-up four times prior to the Hawks becoming an NCAA member in 1998.

Congrats Coach Tocco on 700 career victories! pic.twitter.com/EjORTqqfFv — Rockhurst Athletics (@RUhawks) October 6, 2018

Pablo Salvador Lopez scored in the first half to tie the score at 1-1 with an assist from Andrew Patke, who knocked in the winning goal early in the second half. Chandler Peterson added an insurance goal late in the game with an assist from Nandor Benucci. The Hawks outshot Jewell, 14-5.

The Hawks (4-4-2, 3-2-2 in the GLVC) next play at Bellarmine on Sunday.