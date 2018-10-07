Men's soccer: Cal State Northridge blanks No. 16 UC Davis

A #BIGWIN for @CSUNMensSoccer, stunning No. 16/23 #UCDavis.



CSUN shut out No. 16 UC Davis 3-0 in Big West Conference men's soccer action Saturday night. With the victory, Matadors' head coach Terry Davila tied Marwan Ass'ad (1983-98) as the all-time winningest men's soccer coach at CSUN. Both Davila and Ass'ad have won 192 matches along the Matadors' sidelines."I'm lucky to have this place and work for such fine people in this community," Davila said. "Northridge is my favorite place on earth. I was born and raised here. I spend more hours here than at home. I love this place."It was the CSUN bench that lifted the Matadors to the victories as a pair of reserves score two goals in quick span that put CSUN into the lead. In the 35th minute, Nicolas Grinde sent a pass to Dre Deas into the box. Deas found Christian Wimmer who broke the seal from three yards out. 2:53 later Jordan Kinoshi took a Maximillian Yanakaev pass, dribbled twice and recorded his first tally of the season. Daniel Trejo posted his Big West leading ninth goal in the 88th minute to cap off the Matadors' offense. Giovanni Aguilar was credited with the assist on the play."Our reserves changed the game tonight," Davila said. "Jordan was the player of the match. He made a great play in the second half winning ball when they had numbers on us. He scored the second goal of the game. We need players that can change a game coming off the bench and they did. It was a total team win."

The Aggies (7-2-3, 0-1-1 Big West) outshot the Matadors 13-9, but CSUN held a 7-5 advantage in the shots on goal category. UC Davis registered four corner kicks, compared to two for the Matadors. CSUN goalie Henrik Regitnig put up his seventh career shutout, making five saves. With the victory against UCD, CSUN is now 3-1 against nationally ranked opponents this season.

Davila was a four-year letter winner for Ass'ad and the Matadors from 1988-91. In his 20th season as head coach Davila, is 192-149-51. Ass'ad recorded a mark of 192-102-46 during his 16 years with the Matadors. Davila will look for his 193rd career victory Wednesday when CSUN (7-4-1, 1-0-1 Big West) travels to Sacramento State (3-7-2, 1-1 Big West). Kick is set for 3:30 p.m.