College soccer: Oregon State earns first win over No. 10 Stanford in regulation since 2007

CORVALLIS – Freshman Gloire Amanda's first-half goal lifted the Oregon State men's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 10 Stanford Thursday evening at Paul Lorenz Field.



"I couldn't be more proud of the resiliency this team showed coming off of some disappointment last weekend," said Oregon State head coach Terry Boss. "Stanford is a top program that is exceptionally well coached. Coming in, we knew what we were capable of and tonight was as close to a complete performance as we have had all year. It took a total team effort to get this result. I couldn't be more proud of these young men."



The win is the Beavers' first victory over the Cardinal since 2011, and Oregon State's first win over Stanford in regulation since 2007.

Amanda's goal came in the 23rd minute off a nice feed from fellow freshman Sofiane Djeffal. The score is Amanda's fifth of the season, tying him with senior Don Tchilao for the team lead.



Goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez came up big for the Beavers, making six saves in the match, including an impressive diving stop in the 89th minute that secured the victory. The freshman tallied his third clean sheet of the season.



Oregon State started the match on the front-foot, as Amanda came up with an early shot after a nice pass from Djeffal, but the effort was blocked. Amanda nearly headed one in 10 minutes later, but the ball sailed wide of the mark.



Amanda came through in the 23rd minute, as Djeffal again played him into the box. The freshman calmly slotted one past the keeper from the right side to put the Beavers in front.

The Cardinal nearly leveled the score shortly before halftime, but the Oregon State back line did well to clear a curling free kick into the box. The Beavers went to the break up 1-0.



Fernandez came up with a nice save early in the second half to preserve the advantage.



Tchilao came close to doubling the edge with less than half an hour left, but his shot from 18 yards out deflected just wide of the far post. The senior nearly scored again moments later, but his effort from a tight angle was saved.



Amanda looked like he might record a brace with a header in the 69th, but his diving attempt off a corner was a foot off target.

Oregon State did well to maintain control from there, as the back-line held firm and Fernandez protected his net to lock down the win.



The Beavers remain at home Sunday for a matchup with California. That game will start at 1 p.m. and will air live on Pac-12 Networks.

