NCAA men's Soccer: San Diego earns draw with No. 7 Portland

PORTLAND – Miguel Berry scored his fifth goal of the season to help San Diego to a 1-1 draw against No. 7 Portland on Sunday afternoon.



The Toreros (5-6-3, 1-1-1 WCC) scored quickly on a penalty kick by Berry in the second minute to put USD on top 1-0. Reuben Dass drew the foul inside the box after challenging his defender up the left sideline to give San Diego the early opportunity.



2' | 🚨GOOOOAAAALLLLL🚨



Reuben Dass draws the foul inside the box and Berry sends the PK in! Toreros up 1-0 early!#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/8RL4eCGuah — USD Men's Soccer (@USDmsoccer) October 14, 2018

54' | Pilots take their first shot of the match but Wiher is there to make the stop!



Toreros 1 | Pilots 0#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/0fLOQve2Kj — USD Men's Soccer (@USDmsoccer) October 14, 2018

79' | Wiher punches a dangerous corner up and out of play!



Toreros 1 | Pilots 0#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/Ioeam3qmbI — USD Men's Soccer (@USDmsoccer) October 14, 2018

San Diego's back line, led by Henry Lander, Aaron Frey and Josiah Benjamin, held Portland (10-0-3, 2-0-1 WCC) in check for a majority of the contest. The Pilots were unable to get a single shot off in the first half. USD also registered just one shot in the first half, but took the 1-0 lead into halftime.Portland got their first opportunity in the 54th minute of play, with a shot from just outside the box. Goalkeeper Matt Wiher was in position and able to make the stop for the Toreros, his first of five saves in the contest.The Toreros shut out the Pilots for 82 minutes before Malcom Dixon took a left-to-right cross from Tristan Weber and sent it in from 10 yards out for the equalizer. San Diego's defense held off six shots by the Pilots in the second half and sent the game to overtime with a 1-1 score.The Pilots almost ended it in the 107th minute when Alejandro Pereira sent one in from the top of the penalty box, but Wiher made a diving save to keep the game tied and secure the 1-1 draw.Dass led the attack for San Diego, creating several opportunities for the Toreros including the early penalty kick. He finished the day with three shots, two of which were on goal.Both teams had nine shots in the contest, with San Diego holding the advantage in corner kicks (5-3) and saves (5-4).San Diego returns home to face cross-town rival San Diego State on Friday at 7 p.m. The Toreros will be celebrating the 40th year of San Diego men's soccer during the contest. Fans were given the opportunity to vote on their all-time starting eleven and the results will be announced at halftime of Friday's match.

