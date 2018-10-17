College soccer: Unranked Maryland, Akron and Lipscomb take down top-10 teams

With less than a month before the NCAA tournament field is selected in Division I men’s soccer, the upsets continue to pile up with potential bubble teams making a push for an at-large bid.

No. 7 Denver, No. 8 Creighton and No. 10 Louisville all lost on Tuesday night, the latter being the only loss at home. Those three upsets mark a total of nine upsets in the top 10 just this month.

Denver and Creighton lost to two of college soccer’s traditional powers in Maryland and Akron, which are the Terrapins and the Zips second top-25 wins of the season.

Starting in College Park, Maryland, Paul Bin slotted the only goal of the match in the fifth minute of the game while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had five saves. It was St. Clair’s sixth shutout of the season.

PAUL IS EN FUEGO!



Second in as many games for the junior. 1-0. #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/DZXXwZK91m — Maryland Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 16, 2018

The seventh-ranked Pioneers (10-2-2) followed up its first loss of the season with another road defeat with just two weeks left in the regular season. They’ll have another opportunity for a major nonconference win next Friday at Stanford.

Creighton also suffered a 1-0 defeat and recorded just three shots on goal against a staunch Zips defense. Morgan Hackworth scored the match’s only goal in the 49th minute for Akron (6-5-2). The win marked Akron’s second over the No. 8 team in the country in as many weeks.

Home field has been a welcome sight for the Bluejays (9-3-1) with five of their six shutouts having occurred at Morrison Stadium this season and two of their three losses coming on the road. Luckily, Creighton has three of its final four regular season games at home to possibly clinch a Big East title.

The Louisville Cardinals had the most stunning result of the night, losing to Lipscomb, which came into the match four games under .500. It was the Bisons (5-8) second top-10 victory in program history, their first since 2015.

Now it could be possible Louisville got the Bisons at the wrong time. They played now-No. 3 Kentucky earlier in the season to a close overtime loss and have now won four of the last five. However, this certainly wasn’t the momentum the Cardinals were looking to lose with two games remaining in the regular season. Not to mention, they end with a match at No. 1 Wake Forest.

