Game winners and bicycle kicks: Here are the 7 most dynamic goal scorers in DII men's soccer

We all love goals. Whether it's a header, rocket or stunning bicycle kick, we wait on the edge of our seats for the soccer ball to get past the outstretched hands of the keeper.

Let's take a look at the best goal scorers DII men's soccer has to offer.

John Haist, Colorado School of Mines

With his first-half goal, @jfhaist scored his 50th career goal, only the 3rd Oredigger to do it along with Rob Zimmerman and @Tesho13! #HelluvaEngineer pic.twitter.com/rT2DxCbSBH — Mines Men's Soccer (@MinesMSOC) September 29, 2018

Haist is having a “down year” compared to his monster 22-goal 2017 campaign. Despite not leading DII men’s soccer in goals in 2018, he still leads off our list. Why? It’s simple: No active player has more goals than Haist’s 57 over the past four years. The Orediggers senior forward is at it again in ’18, already with 15 goals and 34 points, helping Mines to a 13-1 record.

Santiago Agudelo, Fort Hays State

Agudelo has been on an absolute tear of late. The junior forward saw his seven-game goal streak end in his last match, but that doesn't diminish how hot he's been. Agudelo put the exclamation point on his seven-game goal scoring streak on Oct. 13 against Southwest Baptist, scoring five goals and setting the Fort Hays State and MIAA single-match record for goals as well as the Tigers single-match record for points. This is Agudelo’s first season playing with the Tigers after transferring in from Richland College where he helped lead them to the 2016 junior college title by scoring 12 goals. Currently tied for the lead in goals scored in DII soccer, Agudelo is also second with six game-winners.

TIgers defeat Bearcats on the heels of a record-setting performance from Santiago Agudelo (five goals)! #DefendTheFort pic.twitter.com/k6r7C0it3J — FHSU Athletics (@fhsuathletics) October 13, 2018

Alex Satrustegui, Southern New Hampshire

Satrustegui made quite the debut last season, scoring 15 goals with four assists to lead the Penmen in points. The senior forward is not only topping that big junior campaign by leading the Penmen with 19 goals, but he is also tied atop DII soccer. He's led the Penmen to a 10-2-1 record, scoring the game-winning goal in seven of those victories — the most in DII soccer. When one of your DII-leading goals comes in bicycle kick fashion, you automatically merit a spot on this list.

Lukas Ostermann LIU Post

Ostermann is no stranger to goal scoring success. The graduate forward made a big splash in the East Coast Conference last season, earning Rookie of the Year honors after finishing second in both points and goals. Ostermann currently tops the ECC with 16 goals and is tied for the lead with five assists. His 37 total points place him fourth in all of Division II.

ECC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week - Lukas Ostermann, @liupostpioneers https://t.co/mBu23bOCE5 pic.twitter.com/05deOw3NyW — East Coast Conference (@ECCSports) October 9, 2018

Mikie Rowe, Young Harris

Young Harris is off to a 12-0-0 start this season, No. 2 in DII soccer, and that’s in large part thanks to Rowe’s scoring prowess. Rowe is dominating the Peach Belt Conference, leading in goals (16) and running away with the points lead — his 37 points are 16 ahead of second place. Fortunately for the Mountain Lions, the man behind Rowe is Carlos Gomez, his senior mid teammate. Rowe is second in Young Harris history with 40 career goals and is tied with Gomez for second all-time with 11 game-winning goals.

Connor Glennon and Matteo Polisi, Simon Fraser

What's better than having one of the best scorers in DII soccer on your roster? How about having two?

The Clan remain perfect at 13-0-0 and sit at No. 1 in the latest poll. Polisi and Glennon both have 15 goals for DII’s highest scoring team, which averages 3.77 goals per game. Most impressively, the two have combined for 17 assists, with Polisi’s 10 tied for third in the division. Both of these dynamic players are only sophomores and have vastly improved from their debut seasons last year. Simon Fraser is a steamroller right now, outscoring its opponents 49-4 over 13 games. The combo of Glennon and Polisi is a big reason why.

Honorable mention: Aubrey Reis, Quincy

MEN'S SOCCER (@QUHawksSoccer): Aubrey Reis Wins Back-to-Back GLVC Offensive Player of the Week Honors https://t.co/Ias1AYvixX — Quincy Hawks (@QUHawks) September 24, 2018

Unranked Quincy may not have a winning record but Reis' goal-scoring abilities can't be denied. The redshirt-sophomore is breaking out in a big way. After scoring just three goals in 2017, he's already at 15 this year. The Hawks knew what they were getting when they landed Reis. His cousin Taylor Reis is a former GLVC Offensive Player of the Year, while his other cousin Cooper is a midfielder with the Hawks who currently is tied for the team lead in assists. Those Reises are certainly a mini soccer factory.

