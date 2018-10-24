College soccer: First top 10 committee rankings to be revealed Sunday, Oct. 28

The College Cup returns to Santa Barbara this December for the first time since 2010.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee will provide a sneak peek of its thought process when it reveals its top 10 teams in rank order this weekend. The announcement on Sunday, Oct. 28, will be made live at halftime of the nationally-televised game between United Soccer Coaches No. 12 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Indiana on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET from Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

The ranking is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 48 teams for the Division I Men’s Soccer Championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses and locations of contests. Additionally, input is provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Men’s Soccer Committee.

This marks the second year in a row that the committee has publicly released its pre-selection rankings.

The 2018 championship field will consist of 24 automatic qualifiers and 24 at-large qualifiers, which will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 12 on NCAA.com. The top 16 teams will be seeded and receive first-round byes before hosting second round games.

First-round games will take place Thursday, Nov. 15, and the championship will conclude with the Men’s College Cup at Harder Stadium on the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, with semifinals on Friday, Dec. 7, on ESPNU (8 p.m/10:45 p.m. ET), followed by the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 9 on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the Men’s College Cup are available at ncaa.com/tickets.

