College soccer: Coastal Carolina's Matthews scores in overtime to upset No. 10 UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, Yazeed Matthews, scored two goals in leading Coastal Carolina to a 2-1 win at UNC Wilmington.



The Seahawks came into the match fresh off a move into 10th place in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.



Matthews did not wait long to get into the scoring column, gathering a pass in from Tsiki Ntsabeleng four minutes into the match to give the Chants a quick 1-0 lead.

CCU was able to hold that lead for the next 82 minutes until UNCW's Phillip Goodrum scored off a corner kick with less than four minutes left in the match to send the two teams into overtime even at one.



Following a shot from CCU's Ntsabeleng and a corner kick from CCU's Tyrone Mondi, a foul was called on the Seahawks just outside the box from around 20 yards out. Matthews lined up to take the free kick and blasted the shot past a diving UNCW goalie for the match-winner.

UNCW came into the match the ninth-leading scoring team in the nation and one of the top shooting teams as well. They continued to keep the pressure on the Chants defense, outshooting CCU 15-6 including 6-5 in shots on goal.



Senior CCU goalkeeper Chris Dattalo continues to play an important role in the Chants defense and picked up five saves in the CCU victory.

Matthews' two goals gives him nine on the season and he has scored five goals in the last three matches for the Chants, all wins. The assist from Ntsabeleng was his team-leading fourth on the season.



CCU will play their final regular season road match of the year when they jump back into Sun Belt Conference action and face Georgia State in Atlanta, Sunday Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

