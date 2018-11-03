College soccer: DII men's bracket to be revealed Monday at 6 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division II men's soccer championship bracket will be announced Monday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.

Thirty-eight teams will be selected to the field, split into eight regionals.

Two to six teams will be selected from each of the eight regions and will be paired within their region for first and second round play. The first round will kick off on campus sites on Nov. 8-9. Second rounds are set for Nov. 10-11. Third round games resume Nov. 15-16 before quarterfinals on November 17-18.

The 2018 semifinals will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Nov. 29. The winners will move on to the championship game set for noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.

In the latest United Soccer Coaches poll updated Oct. 28, Simon Fraser leads the pack in first place. Young Harris, Palm Beach Atlantic, Charleston (W.V.), Colorado School of Mines follow to round out the top five.

Charleston (W.V.) took the 2017 national title over Lynn in penalty kicks after losing to Wingate in the 2016 championship game.

