College soccer: DIII men's tournament selections to be revealed Monday at 1 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division III men’s soccer tournament selections will be announced Monday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. EST on NCAA.com.

The entire tournament field will be composed of 62 teams.

Forty-two conferences will be awarded automatic qualifications for conference champions. One team will be selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 19 at-large berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that don’t win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

In the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, Messiah holds down the No. 1 spot. Messiah is followed by Tufts and Calvin in the poll.

The first round of the 2018 DIII men's soccer tournament will begin Friday, Nov. 9.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The championship game will be played the following day on Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. EST.