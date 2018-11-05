College soccer: DII men's 2018 championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 38 teams for the 2018 Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

Two to six teams were selected from each of the eight regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted November 8-11 on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites and completed by November 18. The semifinals and final will be played Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as a part of the 2018 Division II National Championship Fall Festival. The Festival is hosted by Slippery Rock University and SportsPITTSBURGH. In the 2017 championship, University of Charleston (West Virginia) beat Lynn University 0-0 (3-1 on penalty kicks) to claim their first national championship in school history.

The teams selected to the championship from each region are as follows in rank order:

Atlantic Region

Charleston (WV) (16-0-2) * West Chester (12-2-4) * Notre Dame (OH) (14-3-1) Millersville (10-3-5)

Central Region

Fort Hays St. (15-2-1) * Northeastern St. (14-2-1)

East Region

Adelphi (14-3-2) LIU Post (13-4-1) * Mercy (12-3-1) Le Moyne (13-3-1) * Wilmington (DE) (14-1-4) Post (11-7-1)

Midwest Region

Tiffin (15-4-0) * Southern Ind. (13-3-1) * Saginaw Valley (9-2-6) Ohio Valley (16-5-0) Maryville (MO) (10-4-4) Ashland (7-9-3)

South Region

Palm Beach Atl. (18-1-0) * Spring Hill (16-1-0) Barry (13-3-1) * Lynn (11-4-1)

South Central Region

MSU Texas (16-1-1) * Colo. Sch. of Mines (17-1-1) * West Tex. A&M (15-2-2) Colorado Mesa (13-2-4)

Southeast Region

Young Harris (16-0-0) * Lander (14-1-2) * Limestone (13-3-1) Tusculum (11-6-1) Queens (NC) (10-5-1) Anderson (SC) (10-4-3)

*Denotes Host Site.

