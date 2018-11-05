College soccer: DIII men's championship bracket released for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 62 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.
All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Two sites will host three teams for first- and second- round competition Nov. 9 and 10 or 10 and 11. Fourteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 9 and 10 or 10 and 11.
Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 16 and 17 or 17 and 18. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Nov. 30 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 1. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (42):
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Penn State Behrend
|American Rivers Conference
|Luther
|American Southwest Conference
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Mary Washington
|Centennial Conference
|Haverford
|City University of New York Athletic
Conference
|Baruch
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Carthage
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Keystone
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Gordon
|Empire 8
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Saint Joseph's (Maine)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Elizabethtown
|Liberty League
|St. Lawrence
|Little East Conference
|Western Connecticut State
|Massachusetts State College Athletic
Conference
|Bridgewater State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Calvin
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Messiah
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Eastern University
|Midwest Conference
|Knox
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Carleton
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Newbury
|New England Small College Athletic
Conference
|Colby
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic
Conference
|Springfield
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Montclair State
|North Atlantic Conference
|Thomas (Maine)
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Kenyon
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Penn State-Abington
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Dominican (Illinois)
|Northwest Conference
|Pacific Lutheran
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|John Carroll
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Washington and Lee
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Westminster (Pennsylvania)
|Skyline Conference
|Mount Saint Mary (New York)
|Southern Athletic Association
|Centre
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Chapman
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Greenville
|State University of New York Athletic
Conference
|College Brockport
|University Athletic Association
|Chicago
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Superior
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Maryville (Tennessee)
Pool B Berths (1):
Wisconsin-Platteville
Pool C Berths (19):
Amherst
Augsburg
Capital
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Connecticut College
Franklin & Marshall
Gustavus Adolphus
Johns Hopkins
Lycoming
Middlebury
New York University
Ramapo
Rochester (New York)
Southwestern (Texas)
St. Thomas (Minnesota)
SUNY Cortland
Tufts
Williams
Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Messiah is the defending national champion, having defeated North Park 2-1 in last year’s championship game.