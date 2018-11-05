College soccer: DIII men's championship bracket released for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 62 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Two sites will host three teams for first- and second- round competition Nov. 9 and 10 or 10 and 11. Fourteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 9 and 10 or 10 and 11.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 16 and 17 or 17 and 18. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Nov. 30 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 1. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (42):

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State Behrend American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington Centennial Conference Haverford City University of New York Athletic

Conference Baruch College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone Commonwealth Coast Conference Gordon Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph's (Maine) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Elizabethtown Liberty League St. Lawrence Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State College Athletic

Conference Bridgewater State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Eastern University Midwest Conference Knox Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton New England Collegiate Conference Newbury New England Small College Athletic

Conference Colby New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic

Conference Springfield New Jersey Athletic Conference Montclair State North Atlantic Conference Thomas (Maine) North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Abington Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois) Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents’ Athletic Conference Westminster (Pennsylvania) Skyline Conference Mount Saint Mary (New York) Southern Athletic Association Centre Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic

Conference College Brockport University Athletic Association Chicago Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (Tennessee)

Pool B Berths (1):

Wisconsin-Platteville

Pool C Berths (19):

Amherst

Augsburg

Capital

Carnegie Mellon

Case Western Reserve

Connecticut College

Franklin & Marshall

Gustavus Adolphus

Johns Hopkins

Lycoming

Middlebury

New York University

Ramapo

Rochester (New York)

Southwestern (Texas)

St. Thomas (Minnesota)

SUNY Cortland

Tufts

Williams

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Messiah is the defending national champion, having defeated North Park 2-1 in last year’s championship game.