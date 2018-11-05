soccer-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 5, 2018

College soccer: DIII men's championship bracket released for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 62 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Two sites will host three teams for first- and second- round competition Nov. 9 and 10 or 10 and 11. Fourteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 9 and 10 or 10 and 11.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 16 and 17 or 17 and 18. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Nov. 30 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 1. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (42):

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State Behrend
American Rivers Conference  Luther
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor
Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington
Centennial Conference  Haverford
City University of New York Athletic
Conference		 Baruch
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage
Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone
Commonwealth Coast Conference Gordon
Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph's (Maine)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference  Elizabethtown
Liberty League St. Lawrence
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State
Massachusetts State College Athletic
Conference		 Bridgewater State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Eastern University
Midwest Conference  Knox
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton
New England Collegiate Conference Newbury
New England Small College Athletic
Conference		 Colby
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic
Conference		 Springfield
New Jersey Athletic Conference Montclair State
North Atlantic Conference Thomas (Maine)
North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Abington
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois)
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Westminster (Pennsylvania)
Skyline Conference Mount Saint Mary (New York)
Southern Athletic Association Centre
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville
State University of New York Athletic
Conference		 College Brockport
University Athletic Association Chicago
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (Tennessee)

Pool B Berths (1):
Wisconsin-Platteville

Pool C Berths (19):
Amherst
Augsburg
Capital
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Connecticut College
Franklin & Marshall
Gustavus Adolphus
Johns Hopkins
Lycoming
Middlebury
New York University
Ramapo
Rochester (New York)
Southwestern (Texas)
St. Thomas (Minnesota)
SUNY Cortland
Tufts
Williams

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Messiah is the defending national champion, having defeated North Park 2-1 in last year’s championship game.