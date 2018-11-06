College soccer: NCAA will host 4th youth soccer showcase in conjunction with Men’s College Cup

INDIANAPOLIS — Making its return for the fourth consecutive year, the NCAA and Elite Tournaments will host the NCAA Men’s College Cup Showcase during the 2018 Men’s College Cup in Santa Barbara, California.

“We are excited to work with Elite Tournaments to bring this event to the western region of the country for the first time,” said NCAA assistant director of championships and alliances Paula Buckhaulter. “As we grow the initiative of exposing youth to NCAA championships, we continue to see the value and opportunities that come with hosting a youth soccer event in conjunction with the College Cup.”

This year’s showcase will be played at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. Founded in 1911, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the premiere polo and equestrian facility in the Western United States. Located between the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the club features three full-size outdoor polo fields that can be converted to eight soccer fields during the NCAA Men’s College Cup Showcase.

Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Last year’s event in Philadelphia hosted more than 80 boy’s premier and elite club teams (Under-15 through U-19) representing Canada, Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The showcase for college coaches will feature three games per team. As an added benefit, each team will receive tickets for all three games of the 2018 College Cup as part of the registration fee.

The College Cup returns to California for the first time since 2010 as the four remaining teams in the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship will congregate at Harder Stadium on the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara. The national semifinals will take place on Friday, December 7, while a champion will be crowned on Sunday, December 9 with all three games nationally-televised on ESPNU.

To register for the NCAA Men’s College Cup Youth Showcase or to find out more about the 2018 NCAA Men’s College Cup, visit NCAA.com/menscollegecup.

