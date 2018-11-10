College soccer scores: Three No. 1 seeds fall in conference semis to shake up race to NCAA tournament auto-bids

With NCAA tournament spots on the line, the intensity within men’s soccer conference tournaments around the country continues to increase. On Saturday, Akron, Grand Canyon, Hofstra and Army all advanced past top 25 opponents to keep their conference title hopes alive. Here’s everything you need to know about each upset game:

Akron knocks off No. 12 West Virginia 3-1

In the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament on Saturday night, Akron relied on the finesse of freshman Carlo Ritaccio to help the Zips prevail over No. 12 West Virginia 3-1. Though the Mountaineers took the early lead after just 11 seconds of play, Ritaccio evened the score with his first collegiate goal just over 90 seconds later. Fellow freshman Marco Milanese gave the Zips the advantage off a header just before the half, and the Ritaccio hit the game winner in the 66th minute. The Zips, who dominated the Mountaineers offensively with 20 shots to West Virginia’ six shots, will hope to carry this momentum forward as they take on Western Michigan at 1 p.m. on November 11 in the conference title match.

MORE: NCAA will host 4th youth soccer showcase in conjunction with Men’s College Cup

Grand Canyon tops No. 13 Air Force 1-0

Lopes win! Lopes win! Justin Rasmussen finds Jackson Jellah for the golden goal. #LopesUp pic.twitter.com/DaD1bGs5iC — GCU Men's Soccer (@GCU_MSoccer) October 27, 2018

With just one goal, the Lopes managed to take down the top-seeded WAC team in the conference tournament, Air Force, and earn a spot in the conference final. The match marked the fifth consecutive win for Grand Canyon, and they will face the sixth seed in the conference tournament, San Jose State, during the championship match on November 11. During the first round of the conference tournament, the Lopes defeated Utah Valley 1-0 and have not given up a single goal throughout the entire conference tournament. The Lopes have also remained unbeaten against all five ranked opponents this year, anchored behind the defensive efforts of goalkeeper George Tasouris, who played in four of the five ranked matches and made a career-high nine saves against Air Force.

RELATED: NCAA committee reveals its first top 10 men’s college soccer rankings

Hofstra beats No. 21 UNC-Wilmington 2-1

MSOC: #HOFSTRA WINS!!! Pride goals by Sean Nealis and Luke Brown send Hofstra into the @CAASports title game on Sunday with a 2-1 win over UNCW. #CAAChamps #RoarWithPride pic.twitter.com/cEf5cuWVxW — Hofstra Men's Soccer (@HofstraMSOC) November 9, 2018

Down by one goal with just over 10 minutes to play and a bid to the conference finals on the line, Hofstra managed to find the equalizer and the game-winner with efforts from senior Sean Nealis and junior Luke Brown. The Pride outshot the Seahawks 14-8 in the CAA semifinal and hit seven of those shots on goal compared to UNC-Wilmington’s three shots on goal. The win allows Hofstra to advance to the championship game for the seventh time and play against James Madison on November 11 where the Pride will aim to earn their fifth CAA title in program history.

ALSO: Five of the most prolific scorers this men’s college soccer season

Army beats No. 23 Loyola Maryland 1-0

⚽️ The upset is complete! #5 seeded @ArmyWP_MSoccer beats #1 seeded Loyola 1-0 with a goal from Keenan O'Shea in the 81st minute to advance to the @PatriotLeague Men's soccer championship. @WatchStadium @NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/kyJzWFIBLr — Patriot League Network | PatriotLeague.tv (@PatriotLeagueTV) November 9, 2018

A late goal from junior Keenan O’Shea lifted Army past top-seeded Patriot League opponent Loyola to earn the Midshipmen a ticket to the conference finals. The Greyhounds controlled Army for most of the game, outshooting them 10-7 and generating 12 corners compared to Army’s zero corners, but the Mids never let up. Junior goalkeeper Justin Stoll recored five saves in Army’s upset win and helped stop Loyola from earning an eighth consecutive victory. The win also marks the second-consecutive shutout in Patriot League tournament games for Army, the first time a Midshipmen team has accomplished such a feat in program history. Army will now play last year’s Patriot League champions Colgate in the conference final on November 11.