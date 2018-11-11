NCAA soccer: Division I men’s 2018 tournament bracket to be announced Monday at 1 p.m. ET

The 2018 NCAA Division I men’s soccer bracket will be announced Monday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Forty-eight teams will be selected for the championship. Twenty-four conference champs will receive automatic bids and 24 teams will earn at-large bids. In order to receive an at-large bid, a team must have a Division I overall won-lost-tied record of at least .500. The committee will consider record, strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents and significant wins and losses when seeding and selecting the at-large teams.

The top 16 teams in the tournament, as determined by the committee, will be seeded and get a first round bye. The committee will avoid pairing a school with a conference opponent for the first game of that team’s tournament.

The first round of the men’s DI NCAA tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15. The second round will begin Sunday, Nov. 18 and the third round will be played Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25. The quarterfinals will be played Friday, Nov. 30 or Saturday, Dec. 1.

The final four teams in the bracket will advance to the College Cup in Santa Barbara, California, starting with the semifinals on Dec. 7. The national champion will be crowned on Dec. 9 with all three games nationally-televised on ESPNU.

Stanford won last year’s Division I men’s soccer title over Indiana in a 1-0 double overtime thriller for its third consecutive national championship.

