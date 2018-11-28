DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The DIII men's soccer semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 30. Chicago will play Calvin at 11 a.m. ET while Tufts meets Rochester at 1:45 p.m. ET to determine who moves on to the 2018 championship game.

The winner of each semifinal game will meet at UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium for the championship at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Chicago reached the semifinal by beating Luther 1-0 in the quarterfinals, Tufts topped Montclair State 4-0, Calvin beat Case Western Reserve 3-1 and Rochester took a 2-1 victory over Messiah, the 2017 national champion.

LIVE STREAM: Chicago-Calvin |Rochester-Tufts | 2018 interactive bracket

Here is the schedule for the DIII men's soccer semifinals and championship game:

GAME DATE TIME WATCH LIVE Chicago vs. Calvin Friday, Nov. 30 11 a.m. Stream Tufts vs. Rochester Friday, Nov. 30 1:45 p.m. Stream TBA vs. TBA (National championship) Saturday, Dec. 1 2:30 p.m. TBA

Tufts and Calvin both aim to earn a spot in the national title game for the second time in three years while Rochester and Chicago each have their eyes on their first championship game appearance in program history. Tufts and Calvin played each other for the 2016 title with the Jumbos prevailing 1-0 in double overtime.

Here's how each team advanced to the semifinals:

Chicago

Earned a bye to the second round

Defeated Carleton 2-1

Defeated Trinity 2-0

Defeated Luther 1-0

Calvin

Defeated Greenville, 4-0

Defeated Wisconsin-Plattville, 2-0

Defeated Penn State-Behrend, 4-1

Defeated Case Western Reserve, 3-1

Tufts

Earned a bye to the second round

Defeated Stevens, 1-0

Defeated Amherst 3-0

Defeated Montclair State, 4-0

Rochester