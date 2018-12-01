soccer-men-d3 flag

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | December 1, 2018

DIII men's soccer championship: Tufts wins third national title in program history over Calvin

Tufts is 2018 DIII men's soccer national champion.

The Jumbos beat Calvin 2-1 in regulation to secure the school's third national championship overall, all coming in the past five years. Tufts finished the season unbeaten at 18-0-3 while Calvin dropped to 22-2.

Tufts got on the board just 1:50 into the game on a Calvin Aroh's first goal of the season and extended its lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute on a goal from Zach Lane. That was all the offense the Jumbos needed to hold off Calvin from clinching its first national title in program history.

Calvin is now 0-4 in DIII men's soccer national championship games.

To reach the title match, Calvin defeated Chicago 4-1 in the first semifinal game, while Tufts knocked off Rochester 3-1 in the second semifinal. 

Here were all the results and final stats from the national semifinals and championship game in the DIII men's soccer tournament:
GAME DATE TIME WATCH LIVE
Calvin 4, Chicago 1  Friday, Nov. 30 11 a.m. Recap
Tufts 3, Rochester 1 Friday, Nov. 30 1:45 p.m. Recap
Tufts 2, Calvin 1 (National championship) Saturday, Dec. 1 2:30 p.m. Recap

Here was Tuft's path to the 2018 championship:

Tufts

  • Earned a bye to the second round
  • Defeated Stevens, 1-0
  • Defeated Amherst 3-0
  • Defeated Montclair State, 4-0
  • Defeated Rochester, 3-1
  • Defeated Calvin, 2-1