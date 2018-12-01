DIII men's soccer championship: Tufts wins third national title in program history over Calvin

Tufts is 2018 DIII men's soccer national champion.
The Jumbos beat Calvin 2-1 in regulation to secure the school's third national championship overall, all coming in the past five years. Tufts finished the season unbeaten at 18-0-3 while Calvin dropped to 22-2.
Tufts got on the board just 1:50 into the game on a Calvin Aroh's first goal of the season and extended its lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute on a goal from Zach Lane. That was all the offense the Jumbos needed to hold off Calvin from clinching its first national title in program history.
Calvin is now 0-4 in DIII men's soccer national championship games.
To reach the title match, Calvin defeated Chicago 4-1 in the first semifinal game, while Tufts knocked off Rochester 3-1 in the second semifinal.
Here were all the results and final stats from the national semifinals and championship game in the DIII men's soccer tournament:
|GAME
|DATE
|TIME
|WATCH LIVE
|Calvin 4, Chicago 1
|Friday, Nov. 30
|11 a.m.
|Recap
|Tufts 3, Rochester 1
|Friday, Nov. 30
|1:45 p.m.
|Recap
|Tufts 2, Calvin 1 (National championship)
|Saturday, Dec. 1
|2:30 p.m.
|Recap
Here was Tuft's path to the 2018 championship:
Tufts
- Earned a bye to the second round
- Defeated Stevens, 1-0
- Defeated Amherst 3-0
- Defeated Montclair State, 4-0
- Defeated Rochester, 3-1
- Defeated Calvin, 2-1