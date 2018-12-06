NCAA soccer championship: College Cup scores, live updates, stats

The 2018 NCAA soccer championship will crown a national champion in Santa Barbara at the College Cup. Below, find scores, live updates and stats for the semifinals and national championship.
The tournament semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 7, with the national title match set for Sunday, Dec. 9.
- Semifinal No. 1: Akron-Michigan State | 8 p.m. ET | December 7 | ESPNU
- Semifinal No. 2: Indiana-Maryland | 10:30 p.m. | December 7 | ESPNU
- National Championship: 8 p.m. | December 9 | ESPNU
Of the four semifinalists, Indiana is the most recent national champion. The Hoosiers beat Georgetown, 1-0, in 2012 to win the title. Akron won two years prior to that, defeating Louisville in the 2010 final. Indiana also has title in 1982, 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2004.
Maryland won titles in 2008, 2005 and a co-title with Michigan State in 1968.
Michigan State has two national titles, winning co-championships in 1967 and 1968.
NCAA soccer: College Cup national champions
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner-up
|Site/Host
|2017
|Stanford
|1-0 (2OT)
|Indiana
|Philadelphia
|2016
|Stanford
|0-0 (PKs)
|Wake Forest
|Houston
|2015
|Stanford
|4-0
|Clemson
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Virginia
|0-0 (PKs)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Notre Dame
|2-1
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2012
|Indiana
|1-0
|Georgetown
|Hoover, Ala.
|2011
|North Carolina
|1-0
|Charlotte
|Hoover, Ala.
|2010
|Akron
|1-0
|Louisville
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2009
|Virginia
|0-0 (PKs)
|Akron
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|Maryland
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Frisco, Texas
|2007
|Wake Forest
|2-1
|Ohio State
|Cary, N.C.
|2006
|UC Santa Babara
|2-1
|UCLA
|St. Louis
|2005
|Maryland
|1-0
|New Mexico
|Cary, N.C.
|2004
|Indiana
|1-1 (PKs)
|UC Santa Barbara
|Carson, Calif.
|2003
|Indiana
|2-1
|St. John's
|Columbus, Ohio
|2002
|UCLA
|1-0
|Stanford
|Dallas
|2001
|North Carolina
|2-0
|Indiana
|Columbus, Ohio
|2000
|Connecticut
|2-0
|Creighton
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1999
|Indiana
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1998
|Indiana
|3-1
|Stanford
|Richmond
|1997
|UCLA
|2-0
|Virginia
|Richmond
|1996
|St. John's
|4-1
|FIU
|Richmond
|1995
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|Duke
|Richmond
|1994
|Virginia
|1-0
|Indiana
|Davidson
|1993
|Virginia
|2-0
|South Carolina
|Davidson
|1992
|Virginia
|2-0
|San Diego
|Davidson
|1991
|Virginia
|0-0 (PKs)
|Santa Clara
|South Florida
|1990
|UCLA
|0-0 (PKs)
|Rutgers
|South Florida
|1989
|Santa Clara/Virginia
|1-1 (2OT)
|--
|Rutgers
|1988
|Indiana
|1-0
|Howard
|Indiana
|1987
|Clemson
|2-0
|San Diego State
|Clemson
|1986
|Duke
|1-0
|Akron
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|UCLA
|1-0 (8OT)
|American
|Seattle
|1984
|Clemson
|2-1
|Indiana
|Seattle
|1983
|Indiana
|1-0 (2OT)
|Columbia
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1982
|Indiana
|2-1 (8OT)
|Duke
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1981
|Connecticut
|2-1 (OT)
|Alabama A&M
|Stanford
|1980
|San Francisco
|4-3 (OT)
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|3-2
|Clemson
|Tampa, Fla.
|1978
|San Francisco#
|2-0
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1977
|Hartwick
|2-1
|San Francisco
|California
|1976
|San Francisco
|1-0
|Indiana
|Penn
|1975
|San Francisco
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard
|2-1 (4OT)
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis
|2-1 (OT)
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1972
|St. Louis
|4-2
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1971
|Howard#
|3-2
|St. Louis
|Miami, Fla.
|1970
|St. Louis
|1-0
|UCLA
|SIU Edwardsville
|1969
|St. Louis
|4-0
|San Francisco
|San Jose State
|1968
|Maryland/Michigan State
|2-2 (2OT)
|--
|Georgia Tech-Emory
|1967
|Michigan State/St. Louis
|0-0
|Called due to weather
|St. Louis
|1966
|San Francisco
|5-2
|Long Island
|California
|1965
|St. Louis
|1-0
|Michigan State
|St. Louis
|1964
|Navy
|1-0
|Michigan State
|Brown
|1963
|St. Louis
|3-0
|Navy
|Rutgers
|1962
|St. Louis
|4-3
|Maryland
|St. Louis
|1961
|West Chester
|2-0
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis
|3-2
|Maryland
|Brooklyn
|1959
|St. Louis
|5-2
|Bridgeport
|Connecticut