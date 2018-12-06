soccer-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | December 6, 2018

NCAA soccer championship: College Cup scores, live updates, stats

The 2018 NCAA soccer championship will crown a national champion in Santa Barbara at the College Cup. Below, find scores, live updates and stats for the semifinals and national championship.

The tournament semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 7, with the national title match set for Sunday, Dec. 9.

  • Semifinal No. 1: Akron-Michigan State | 8 p.m. ET | December 7 | ESPNU
  • Semifinal No. 2: Indiana-Maryland | 10:30 p.m. | December 7 | ESPNU
  • National Championship: 8 p.m. | December 9 | ESPNU

MORE: Interactive 2018 NCAA men's soccer bracket | Printable bracket

Of the four semifinalists, Indiana is the most recent national champion. The Hoosiers beat Georgetown, 1-0, in 2012 to win the title. Akron won two years prior to that, defeating Louisville in the 2010 final. Indiana also has title in 1982, 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2004.

Maryland won titles in 2008, 2005 and a co-title with Michigan State in 1968.

Michigan State has two national titles, winning co-championships in 1967 and 1968.

NCAA soccer championship: College Cup scores, live updates

 

NCAA soccer: College Cup national champions

Year Champion Score Runner-up Site/Host
2017 Stanford 1-0 (2OT) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford 0-0 (PKs) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia 0-0 (PKs) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 Virginia 0-0 (PKs) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Babara 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 Indiana 1-1 (PKs) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana 2-1 St. John's Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 Virginia 0-0 (PKs) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 UCLA 0-0 (PKs) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara/Virginia 1-1 (2OT) -- Rutgers
1988 Indiana 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA 1-0 (8OT) American Seattle
1984 Clemson 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana 1-0 (2OT) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana 2-1 (8OT) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut 2-1 (OT) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco 4-3 (OT) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard 2-1 (4OT) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis 2-1 (OT) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland/Michigan State 2-2 (2OT) -- Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State/St. Louis 0-0 Called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut