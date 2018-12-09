NCAA soccer College Cup: Maryland defeats Akron for fourth national championship

Maryland men's soccer is national champion for the fourth time in program history after defeating Akron 1-0 in Sunday's College Cup final.

Amar Sejdic's goal on a 57th minute penalty kick was the difference of the defensive battle. Both goalies played valiantly as Akron's Ben Lundt made six of seven saves on shots on goal (including a save on a 76th minute penalty shot) while Maryland's Dayne St. Clair had a clean sheet with two saves.

Both teams qualified for Sunday's final after winning their respective semifinal on Friday. Maryland shut out Indiana 2-0 while Akron won big 5-1. Below are the results and final stats from all three games of the 2018 College Cup.

Maryland also won titles in 2005, 2008 and was a co-title winner with Michigan State in 1968. Follow below for a full minute-by-minute recap of Maryland's title-clinching win over Akron Sunday:

