NCAA soccer College Cup: Maryland defeats Akron for fourth national championship

Maryland men's soccer is national champion for the fourth time in program history after defeating Akron 1-0 in Sunday's College Cup final.
Amar Sejdic's goal on a 57th minute penalty kick was the difference of the defensive battle. Both goalies played valiantly as Akron's Ben Lundt made six of seven saves on shots on goal (including a save on a 76th minute penalty shot) while Maryland's Dayne St. Clair had a clean sheet with two saves.
Both teams qualified for Sunday's final after winning their respective semifinal on Friday. Maryland shut out Indiana 2-0 while Akron won big 5-1. Below are the results and final stats from all three games of the 2018 College Cup.
- Semifinal No. 1: Akron 5, Michigan State 1
- Semifinal No. 2: Maryland 2, Indiana 0
- National Championship: Maryland 1, Akron 0
Maryland also won titles in 2005, 2008 and was a co-title winner with Michigan State in 1968. Follow below for a full minute-by-minute recap of Maryland's title-clinching win over Akron Sunday:
NCAA soccer: College Cup national champions
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner-up
|Site/Host
|2017
|Stanford
|1-0 (2OT)
|Indiana
|Philadelphia
|2016
|Stanford
|0-0 (PKs)
|Wake Forest
|Houston
|2015
|Stanford
|4-0
|Clemson
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Virginia
|0-0 (PKs)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Notre Dame
|2-1
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2012
|Indiana
|1-0
|Georgetown
|Hoover, Ala.
|2011
|North Carolina
|1-0
|Charlotte
|Hoover, Ala.
|2010
|Akron
|1-0
|Louisville
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2009
|Virginia
|0-0 (PKs)
|Akron
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|Maryland
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Frisco, Texas
|2007
|Wake Forest
|2-1
|Ohio State
|Cary, N.C.
|2006
|UC Santa Babara
|2-1
|UCLA
|St. Louis
|2005
|Maryland
|1-0
|New Mexico
|Cary, N.C.
|2004
|Indiana
|1-1 (PKs)
|UC Santa Barbara
|Carson, Calif.
|2003
|Indiana
|2-1
|St. John's
|Columbus, Ohio
|2002
|UCLA
|1-0
|Stanford
|Dallas
|2001
|North Carolina
|2-0
|Indiana
|Columbus, Ohio
|2000
|Connecticut
|2-0
|Creighton
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1999
|Indiana
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1998
|Indiana
|3-1
|Stanford
|Richmond
|1997
|UCLA
|2-0
|Virginia
|Richmond
|1996
|St. John's
|4-1
|FIU
|Richmond
|1995
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|Duke
|Richmond
|1994
|Virginia
|1-0
|Indiana
|Davidson
|1993
|Virginia
|2-0
|South Carolina
|Davidson
|1992
|Virginia
|2-0
|San Diego
|Davidson
|1991
|Virginia
|0-0 (PKs)
|Santa Clara
|South Florida
|1990
|UCLA
|0-0 (PKs)
|Rutgers
|South Florida
|1989
|Santa Clara/Virginia
|1-1 (2OT)
|--
|Rutgers
|1988
|Indiana
|1-0
|Howard
|Indiana
|1987
|Clemson
|2-0
|San Diego State
|Clemson
|1986
|Duke
|1-0
|Akron
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|UCLA
|1-0 (8OT)
|American
|Seattle
|1984
|Clemson
|2-1
|Indiana
|Seattle
|1983
|Indiana
|1-0 (2OT)
|Columbia
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1982
|Indiana
|2-1 (8OT)
|Duke
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1981
|Connecticut
|2-1 (OT)
|Alabama A&M
|Stanford
|1980
|San Francisco
|4-3 (OT)
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|3-2
|Clemson
|Tampa, Fla.
|1978
|San Francisco#
|2-0
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1977
|Hartwick
|2-1
|San Francisco
|California
|1976
|San Francisco
|1-0
|Indiana
|Penn
|1975
|San Francisco
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard
|2-1 (4OT)
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis
|2-1 (OT)
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1972
|St. Louis
|4-2
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1971
|Howard#
|3-2
|St. Louis
|Miami, Fla.
|1970
|St. Louis
|1-0
|UCLA
|SIU Edwardsville
|1969
|St. Louis
|4-0
|San Francisco
|San Jose State
|1968
|Maryland/Michigan State
|2-2 (2OT)
|--
|Georgia Tech-Emory
|1967
|Michigan State/St. Louis
|0-0
|Called due to weather
|St. Louis
|1966
|San Francisco
|5-2
|Long Island
|California
|1965
|St. Louis
|1-0
|Michigan State
|St. Louis
|1964
|Navy
|1-0
|Michigan State
|Brown
|1963
|St. Louis
|3-0
|Navy
|Rutgers
|1962
|St. Louis
|4-3
|Maryland
|St. Louis
|1961
|West Chester
|2-0
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis
|3-2
|Maryland
|Brooklyn
|1959
|St. Louis
|5-2
|Bridgeport
|Connecticut