Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com Correspondent | December 10, 2018

NCAA soccer College Cup: Maryland defeats Akron for fourth national championship

Maryland men's soccer is national champion for the fourth time in program history after defeating Akron 1-0 in Sunday's College Cup final.

Amar Sejdic's goal on a 57th minute penalty kick was the difference of the defensive battle. Both goalies played valiantly as Akron's Ben Lundt made six of seven saves on shots on goal (including a save on a 76th minute penalty shot) while Maryland's Dayne St. Clair had a clean sheet with two saves.

Both teams qualified for Sunday's final after winning their respective semifinal on Friday. Maryland shut out Indiana 2-0 while Akron won big 5-1. Below are the results and final stats from all three games of the 2018 College Cup.

MORE: Interactive 2018 NCAA men's soccer bracket | Printable bracket

Maryland also won titles in 2005, 2008 and was a co-title winner with Michigan State in 1968. Follow below for a full minute-by-minute recap of Maryland's title-clinching win over Akron Sunday:

 

NCAA soccer: College Cup national champions

Year Champion Score Runner-up Site/Host
2017 Stanford 1-0 (2OT) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford 0-0 (PKs) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia 0-0 (PKs) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 Virginia 0-0 (PKs) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Babara 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 Indiana 1-1 (PKs) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana 2-1 St. John's Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 Virginia 0-0 (PKs) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 UCLA 0-0 (PKs) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara/Virginia 1-1 (2OT) -- Rutgers
1988 Indiana 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA 1-0 (8OT) American Seattle
1984 Clemson 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana 1-0 (2OT) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana 2-1 (8OT) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut 2-1 (OT) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco 4-3 (OT) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard 2-1 (4OT) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis 2-1 (OT) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland/Michigan State 2-2 (2OT) -- Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State/St. Louis 0-0 Called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut