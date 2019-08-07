When does the 2019 men's college soccer season start?

The first day of matches for the 2019 DI men's college soccer season is on August 30, highlighted by a must-watch contest between No. 15 UCF and No. 4 Wake Forest.

But that's not the only early-season matchup to mark on your calendar. Here are some of the most notable games scheduled for the first weekend.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

*All rankings obtained from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

No. 15 UCF at No. 4 Wake Forest, 6 p.m. | Winston-Salem, N.C.

No. 3 Akron at Xavier, 7 p.m. | Cincinnati, Ohio

South Florida at No. 1 Maryland, 7 p.m. | College Park, Md.

No. 5 Stanford at Penn State, 7 p.m. | University Park, Pa.

No. 25 UC Irvine at No. 11 Saint Mary's, 7 p.m. | Moraga, Calif.

Creighton at No. 6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

Albany at No. 8 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. | Lexington, Ky.

Pittsburgh at No. 2 Indiana, 8 p.m. | Bloomington, Ind.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 | Scoreboard

No. 9 Notre Dame at Saint Louis, 8 p.m. | St. Louis, Mo.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 | Scoreboard

No. 15 UCF at No. 6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

UCLA at No. 2 Indiana, 8 p.m. | Bloomington, Ind.

Below is the United Soccer Coaches 2019 preseason poll which was released on Tuesday, Aug. 6:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS W-L-T FINAL 2018 RANKING 1 Maryland (13) 637 13-6-4 1 2 Indiana (6) 623 20-3-1 3 3 Akron (2) 621 15-7-2 2 4 Wake Forest (4) 607 18-3-0 6 5 Stanford University 545 12-4-5 7 6 North Carolina (2) 499 14-4-1 14 7 Michigan State 492 14-5-4 4 8 Kentucky 467 19-2-1 5 9 Notre Dame 431 11-7-3 8 10 Duke 412 11-7-2 11 11 Saint Mary's 407 18-0-2 9 12 Virginia 390 10-4-3 15 13 Georgetown 379 13-5-3 13 14 Louisville 268 11-5-3 16 15 UCF 257 13-3-3 18 16 Virginia Tech 217 11-7-3 17 17 James Madison 216 15-5-3 10 18 Denver 180 15-4-2 19 19 Air Force 178 17-5-0 12 20 Portland 126 12-4-3 21 21 Charlotte 119 14-5-2 20 22 Oregon State 107 11-6-3 23 23 West Virginia 92 14-7-0 22 24 Michigan 90 12-5-4 24 25 UC Irvine 63 11-6-4 RV Also receiving votes: NC State (55), Washington (52), Syracuse (45), New Hampshire (40), Connecticut (38), Wisconsin (13), Creighton (12), Clemson (11), Pacific (9), SMU (9), UNC-Wilmington (9), Wright State (9), Colgate (8), Rhode Island (8), UCLA (6), Furman (5), Seattle (5), Lipscomb (4), Loyola University Maryland (4), Saint Louis (4), Princeton (2), Utah Valley (2). In the 61st season of the championship, 206 total programs will battle for a spot in the national title game, which takes place in Cary, N.C. on December 15. Teams will find out placement in the NCAA tournament during the selection show on November 18 before the first match of the postseason commences on November 21. Last fall, Maryland took down Akron to win its fourth championship in school history.