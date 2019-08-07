When does the 2019 men's college soccer season start?

The first day of matches for the 2019 DI men's college soccer season is on August 30, highlighted by a must-watch contest between No. 15 UCF and No. 4 Wake Forest.
But that's not the only early-season matchup to mark on your calendar. Here are some of the most notable games scheduled for the first weekend.
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard
*All rankings obtained from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
- No. 15 UCF at No. 4 Wake Forest, 6 p.m. | Winston-Salem, N.C.
- No. 3 Akron at Xavier, 7 p.m. | Cincinnati, Ohio
- South Florida at No. 1 Maryland, 7 p.m. | College Park, Md.
- No. 5 Stanford at Penn State, 7 p.m. | University Park, Pa.
- No. 25 UC Irvine at No. 11 Saint Mary's, 7 p.m. | Moraga, Calif.
- Creighton at No. 6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Albany at No. 8 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. | Lexington, Ky.
- Pittsburgh at No. 2 Indiana, 8 p.m. | Bloomington, Ind.
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 | Scoreboard
-
No. 9 Notre Dame at Saint Louis, 8 p.m. | St. Louis, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 | Scoreboard
- No. 15 UCF at No. 6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- UCLA at No. 2 Indiana, 8 p.m. | Bloomington, Ind.
Below is the United Soccer Coaches 2019 preseason poll which was released on Tuesday, Aug. 6:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
W-L-T
|
FINAL 2018 RANKING
|1
|Maryland (13)
|637
|13-6-4
|1
|2
|Indiana (6)
|623
|20-3-1
|3
|3
|Akron (2)
|621
|15-7-2
|2
|4
|Wake Forest (4)
|607
|18-3-0
|6
|5
|Stanford University
|545
|12-4-5
|7
|6
|North Carolina (2)
|499
|14-4-1
|14
|7
|Michigan State
|492
|14-5-4
|4
|8
|Kentucky
|467
|19-2-1
|5
|9
|Notre Dame
|431
|11-7-3
|8
|10
|Duke
|412
|11-7-2
|11
|11
|Saint Mary's
|407
|18-0-2
|9
|12
|Virginia
|390
|10-4-3
|15
|13
|Georgetown
|379
|13-5-3
|13
|14
|Louisville
|268
|11-5-3
|16
|15
|UCF
|257
|13-3-3
|18
|16
|Virginia Tech
|217
|11-7-3
|17
|17
|James Madison
|216
|15-5-3
|10
|18
|Denver
|180
|15-4-2
|19
|19
|Air Force
|178
|17-5-0
|12
|20
|Portland
|126
|12-4-3
|21
|21
|Charlotte
|119
|14-5-2
|20
|22
|Oregon State
|107
|11-6-3
|23
|23
|West Virginia
|92
|14-7-0
|22
|24
|Michigan
|90
|12-5-4
|24
|25
|UC Irvine
|63
|11-6-4
|RV