Ben Bokun | NCAA.com | August 8, 2019

When does the 2019 men's college soccer season start?

Maryland wins College Cup

The first day of matches for the 2019 DI men's college soccer season is on August 30, highlighted by a must-watch contest between No. 15 UCF and No. 4 Wake Forest. 

But that's not the only early-season matchup to mark on your calendar. Here are some of the most notable games scheduled for the first weekend. 

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

*All rankings obtained from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. 

  • No. 15 UCF at No. 4 Wake Forest, 6 p.m. | Winston-Salem, N.C.
  • No. 3 Akron at Xavier, 7 p.m. | Cincinnati, Ohio
  • South Florida at No. 1 Maryland, 7 p.m. | College Park, Md.
  • No. 5 Stanford at Penn State, 7 p.m. | University Park, Pa.
  • No. 25 UC Irvine at No. 11 Saint Mary's, 7 p.m. | Moraga, Calif.
  • Creighton at No. 6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • Albany at No. 8 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. | Lexington, Ky.
  • Pittsburgh at No. 2 Indiana, 8 p.m. | Bloomington, Ind.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 | Scoreboard

  • No. 9 Notre Dame at Saint Louis, 8 p.m. | St. Louis, Mo. 

NAMES TO KNOW: The top 6 returning men's soccer goal scorers for the 2019 season

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 | Scoreboard

  • No. 15 UCF at No. 6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • UCLA at No. 2 Indiana, 8 p.m. | Bloomington, Ind.

BLOCKBUSTER MATCHES: 7 must-watch men’s college soccer games in 2019

Below is the United Soccer Coaches 2019 preseason poll which was released on Tuesday, Aug. 6:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

W-L-T

FINAL 2018 RANKING
1 Maryland (13) 637 13-6-4 1
2 Indiana (6) 623 20-3-1 3
3 Akron (2) 621 15-7-2 2
4 Wake Forest (4) 607 18-3-0 6
5 Stanford University 545 12-4-5 7
6 North Carolina (2) 499 14-4-1 14
7 Michigan State 492 14-5-4 4
8 Kentucky 467 19-2-1 5
9 Notre Dame 431 11-7-3 8
10 Duke 412 11-7-2 11
11 Saint Mary's 407 18-0-2 9
12 Virginia 390 10-4-3 15
13 Georgetown 379 13-5-3 13
14 Louisville 268 11-5-3 16
15 UCF 257 13-3-3 18
16 Virginia Tech 217 11-7-3 17
17 James Madison 216 15-5-3 10
18 Denver 180 15-4-2 19
19 Air Force 178 17-5-0 12
20 Portland 126 12-4-3 21
21 Charlotte 119 14-5-2 20
22 Oregon State 107 11-6-3 23
23 West Virginia 92 14-7-0 22
24 Michigan 90 12-5-4 24
25 UC Irvine 63 11-6-4 RV

The top 6 returning men's soccer goal scorers for the 2019 season

There are six active players across Division I who have tallied 26 goals or more throughout their collegiate careers and we've compiled a catalog of those player's names and statistics.
READ MORE

MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists Announced

United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club announced today the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists.
READ MORE

7 must-watch men’s college soccer games in 2019

Maryland vs. Virginia, Michigan State vs. Akron and UCF vs. Wake Forest headline our list of games that you can't miss in the 2019 men's college soccer season.
READ MORE

