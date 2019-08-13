The DII men's soccer active goal leaders entering the 2019 season

The DII men’s soccer season is quickly approaching. Opening day is Sept. 5 and we can finally get back to action on the pitch.

Before the season gets underway, let’s take a quick look at the top returning goal scorers in DII men’s soccer.

37 — Salar Faryar, Sr., Le Moyne

Faryar has played 58 games in his DII career and he has certainly made them count. He is the first Dolphin to earn All-Region honors three years in a row and the eighth Le Moyne soccer player to earn First-Team All-American honors. A model of consistency, Faryar recorded five of his 16 goals last year as Le Moyne captured its first Northeast-10 title.

32 — Alexander Lipinski, Sr. Spring Hill

Perhaps Lipinksi is the most impressive addition to this list having scored his 32 goals in just 31 career games. He's just one goal away from tying the program record with a full season ahead of him, and he owns pretty much every single-season record after two big years to start his career. With Lipinski leading the charge, it should be no surprise that Spring Hill captured its first Gulf South Conference title in 2018.

29 — Brandon Madsen, R-Sr., Saint Martin’s

Since transferring in from Seattle, Madsen has led the offense the past two seasons with 16 goals in 2017 and 13 last year. If Madsen can carry the momentum from his finish last season — he scored six goals in his final three games — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference defenses are going to have their hands full.

28 — Matteo Polisi, Jr. Simon Fraser

Simon Fraser had one of the top-scoring offenses in DII men's soccer last season, finishing fourth with 3.21 goals per game. Atop the Simon Fraser scoring leaders was Polisi, who netted 18 goals last year, three of which were game-winners. SFU should be an offensive force once again despite some big losses to graduation, so Polisi is set up for a big 2019.

26(tie) — Santiago Agudelo, Sr., Fort Hays State

Agudelo makes this list having played just one season of DII men's soccer. The Tigers forward led DII in goals in his debut junior campaign and is poised for another big year for Fort Hays State. His big 2018 included four hat tricks and a five-goal output against Southwest Baptist.

26(tie) — Rafa Moreno, So., UAH

Moreno proved to be quite the transfer for the Chargers. Prior to UAH, Moreno earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year honors for Davis & Elkins with a 12-goal debut and improved in the category in his sophomore season with the Chargers. Most expect yet another big year in 2019 for Moreno with the forward earning preseason All-GSC team honors.