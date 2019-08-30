TRENDING:

Week 1 CFB schedule

CFB scoreboard

UPSET

Men's soccer: Xavier shocks No. 3 Akron

Women's volleyball: 2019 season guide

soccer-men-d1 flag

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | August 31, 2019

College soccer: Xavier upsets No. 3 Akron, makes program history

Men's soccer players to watch in 2019

Xavier began its season with a bang, knocking off No. 3 Akron 2-0. The Musketeers' victory was the highest-ranked home win in program history. 

Xavier's scoring came from a diversity of experience as both a freshman and a senior scored for the Big East squad. Freshman Karsen Henderlong was able to put in an impressive volley into the top left corner of the goal during the 13th minute of the match. The second goal came from senior Samson Sergi in the 78th minute, when a throw-in bounced over a jumping Akron defender and met the head of Sergi who easily knocked past the goalkeeper. 

Akron, who lost to Maryland in the national championship last year 1-0, had some lofty expectations heading into the 2019 season. The Zips were previously 7-0 against Xavier heading into this match. 

Xavier has a history of knocking off college soccer giants though, as they are 8-2-2 versus the top 10 since 2010. 

WHAT TO KNOW: Essential things to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA men’s soccer season

Coming up, the Musketeers will host Eastern Michigan this coming Monday at 7 p.m. Xavier will be hoping to use the momentum built from its upset over Akron to start the season 2-0. 

As for the Zips, they will host No. 5 Stanford this Monday in Akron at 7 p.m. Akron will hope to bounce back after its disappointing loss. Stanford will be coming into that match with its confidence brimming as the Cardinal annihilated Penn State 5-0 on Friday night.

POLLS: Top 25 men's soccer rankings

Essential things to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA men’s soccer season

Games to watch, championship information and an in-depth look at what you need to know before the 2019 men's college soccer season kicks off on Aug. 30.
READ MORE

7 must-watch men’s college soccer games in 2019

Maryland vs. Virginia, Michigan State vs. Akron and UCF vs. Wake Forest headline our list of games that you can't miss in the 2019 men's college soccer season.
READ MORE

Football student-athlete connection group to hold first conference call

With the goal of receiving more feedback from student-athletes, the Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group was formed and will hold its first teleconference call on Sunday.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners