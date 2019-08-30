College soccer: Xavier upsets No. 3 Akron, makes program history

Xavier began its season with a bang, knocking off No. 3 Akron 2-0. The Musketeers' victory was the highest-ranked home win in program history.

Xavier's scoring came from a diversity of experience as both a freshman and a senior scored for the Big East squad. Freshman Karsen Henderlong was able to put in an impressive volley into the top left corner of the goal during the 13th minute of the match. The second goal came from senior Samson Sergi in the 78th minute, when a throw-in bounced over a jumping Akron defender and met the head of Sergi who easily knocked past the goalkeeper.

Akron, who lost to Maryland in the national championship last year 1-0, had some lofty expectations heading into the 2019 season. The Zips were previously 7-0 against Xavier heading into this match.

Xavier has a history of knocking off college soccer giants though, as they are 8-2-2 versus the top 10 since 2010.

Coming up, the Musketeers will host Eastern Michigan this coming Monday at 7 p.m. Xavier will be hoping to use the momentum built from its upset over Akron to start the season 2-0.

As for the Zips, they will host No. 5 Stanford this Monday in Akron at 7 p.m. Akron will hope to bounce back after its disappointing loss. Stanford will be coming into that match with its confidence brimming as the Cardinal annihilated Penn State 5-0 on Friday night.

