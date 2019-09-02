College soccer: No. 12 Virginia ends No. 1 Maryland's shutout streak in 2-0 win; Stanford wins top-5 battle on late goal

The last time the Maryland men's soccer program allowed a goal before Monday was during the 2018 Big Ten Tournament.

After 610 scoreless minutes played, spanning back to Nov. 9 of last season, the Terrapins conceded two goals to No. 12 Virginia on Monday, as the Cavaliers scored two minutes apart in the first half to hand the No. 1 team and reigning national champion a 2-0 loss.

Playing head-to-head at Audi Field for a second straight year, there would be no repeat of the 2018 meeting — a scoreless draw. Instead, Virginia sought to pressure Maryland deep on its own side of the field, generating a high volume of shot attempts and rebound opportunities. Ten of the Cavaliers' 11 shots were taken before the intermission whistle was blown, producing both of the game's goals.

🚨 DOWN GOES NO. 1 🚨



No. 12 Virginia takes down defending National Champion Maryland.

Nathaniel Crofts opened the scoring for UVA in the 21st minute after he collected a blocked shot and tapped in the rebound. Daryl Dike doubled the lead two minutes later when Crofts threaded a pass through to the sophomore and Dike rocketed the ball into the upper right corner.

Those goals marked the first of the season for both Crofts and Dike.

Out of halftime, Virginia adjusted its tactics to play a defensive-minded style. At the cost of its own offense, UVA was able to limit Maryland offensively as well. Both teams took just one shot apiece over the final 45 minutes, none on goal, enabling the score to hold and the upset to be completed.

Maryland will look to rebound on Friday at UCLA while Virginia attempts to maintain momentum at home against High Point on Saturday.

Ryan, Stanford edge Akron in final minutes

For the first time in a regular-season setting, No. 5 Stanford and No. 3 Akron went head-to-head with an 89th-minute winner by Zach Ryan as the difference for the Cardinal.

Awarded a corner in the final minutes, Stanford’s initial attempt was cleared back to Jared Gilbey just inside the 18-yard box. The senior lofted in one more entry pass and found Ryan, who flicked a header in off the back post.

MIND THE NET: 5 goalkeepers to watch in 2019

The programs’ previous four meetings all took place in the postseason, with the Zips most recently edging the Cardinal in a 2018 quarterfinal. While Monday’s match took place in early September, the atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium had all the makings of a late November contest.

Stanford pulled ahead in the 13th minute after Akron’s Marco Milanese was whistled for a handball in the box following a free kick.

Senior captain and All-American Tanner Beason remained perfect from the spot in his college career, slotting home his 12th penalty kick in as many attempts to give the Cardinal a 1-0 lead. But David Egbo, Akron’s All-American counterpart, brought the match level in the 46th minute after his shot took a deflection and eluded Cardinal keeper Andrew Thomas.

Thomas made six saves on the evening to keep the match level until Ryan’s tie-breaking goal.

Akron has now dropped back-to-back matches following a loss to Xavier on Aug. 30. The Zips look to enter the win column on Friday at Creighton.

Stanford improves to 2-0-0 ahead of its Sept. 9 match with UC Irvine.

Late-game madness in East Lansing

Michigan State appeared to be headed toward a second straight scoreless tie to open its season before Florida Gulf Coast’s Ivan Rosales converted a penalty kick in the 88th minute.

Staring down a potential last-minute loss, the Spartans strung together one final effort to equalize. MSU received a golden opportunity when Eagles keeper Gustavo Vasconcelos brought down Jack Beck in the box, sending Alex Shterenberg to the spot.

Check out the PK goal by @aalexshter in the final minute of regulation to tie the game 1-1 pic.twitter.com/CWgjZfhgFz — MSU Men's Soccer (@MSUmsoccer) September 2, 2019

The sophomore capitalized, notching his first career goal in the final minute of regulation. After 20 minutes of overtime, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Spartans will go for their first win of the season against Washington on Sept. 6.