2019 men's College Cup: Dates, times for soccer championship

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on December 13 and 15.

See below for a full schedule:

Game Teams Date Time Location TV info Semifinal #1 TBD vs. TBD Friday, Dec. 13 6 p.m. ET WakeMed Soccer Park TBA Semifinal #2 TBD vs. TBD Friday, Dec. 13 8:30 p.m. ET WakeMed Soccer Park TBA Final TBD vs. TBD Sunday, Dec. 15 6 p.m. ET WakeMed Soccer Park TBA

Last season, Maryland defeated Akron 1-0 in Santa Barbara, California to claim its fourth national championship.

RANKINGS: United Soccer Coaches poll | Championship history

The selection show for the 2019 championship will be on November 18, 2019. The bracket will be announced during a live stream on NCAA.com.

Twenty-four conference champions qualify automatically for the 48-team field. The rest is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

FALL SPORTS: Check out the dates & times for every 2019 fall selection show

You can find out more information about the 2019 Men's College Cup here.

For information on how to buy tickets, check out the official NCAA tickets page.