Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | September 6, 2019

2019 men's College Cup: Dates, times for soccer championship

Revisit Maryland men's soccer winning its fourth title

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on December 13 and 15. 

See below for a full schedule: 

Game Teams Date Time Location TV info
Semifinal #1 TBD vs. TBD Friday, Dec. 13 6 p.m. ET  WakeMed Soccer Park TBA
Semifinal #2 TBD vs. TBD Friday, Dec. 13 8:30 p.m. ET  WakeMed Soccer Park TBA
Final TBD vs. TBD Sunday, Dec. 15 6 p.m. ET  WakeMed Soccer Park TBA

Last season, Maryland defeated Akron 1-0 in Santa Barbara, California to claim its fourth national championship. 

The selection show for the 2019 championship will be on November 18, 2019. The bracket will be announced during a live stream on NCAA.com. 

Twenty-four conference champions qualify automatically for the 48-team field. The rest is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

